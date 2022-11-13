Game 16: Boston Bruins vs Vancouver Canucks Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (13-2-0, 24 pts) vs Vancouver Canucks (4-8-3, 11 pts)

TIME: 6 P.M. ET,

TV: NESN, TVAS, SN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Boston Bruins Notes

–Linus Ullmark will be back between the pipes for the Boston Bruins tonight after third-string goalie Keith Kinkaid made 30 saves in a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Ullmark is 10-1-0, with a 1.95 GAA and .936 save percentage.

-Forward A.J. Greer will draw in for Craig Smith tonight. The rest of the lineup will stay the same, including ‘The Perfection Line’ of Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak, who clicked when reunited halfway through the game on Saturday.

—Charlie McAvoy will play his third straight game for the Boston Bruins this weekend after returning from his shoulder surgery rehab for Thursday night’s win against the Calgary Flames. McAvoy scored the eventual game-winner in that game and finished with a goal, two shots, five hits and two blocked shots in 18:53 TOI. On Saturday, McAvoy finished with three shots nd one blocked shot in 21:55 TOI.

-Defenseman Derek Forbort had surgery on his middle finger and is out four to six weeks, and goalie Jeremy Swayman is week-to-week with a lower-body injury that appeared to be a knee issue when he got hurt.

Vancouver Canucks

-Sadly, great guy and hockey lifer Bruce Boudreau‘s days of being an NHL head coach appear to be numbered again thanks to an injury-riddled and atrocious start for the Canucks.

-Despite nine goals and two assists in his last seven games, Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat still hasn’t been assigned to an extension and President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford has not ruled out trading him at some point this season if the two sides can’t find common ground.

-Former Boston Bruins center Jack Studnicka has a goal and an assist in six games since being traded from the Bruins to the Canucks on Oct. 27.

-It’s another Reverse Retro night for the Bruins.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-David Krejci-Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Pavel Zacha

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-A.J. Greer

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Connor Clifton

Jakub Zboril-Brandon Carlo

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Keith Kinkaid

Vancouver Canucks Lineup:

Forwards

Ilya Mikheyev-J.T. Miller-Brock Boeser

Andrei Kuzmenko-Elias Pettersson-Nils Hoglander

Vasily Podkolzin-Bo Horvat-Connor Garland

Dakota Joshua-Nils Aman-Jack Studnicka

Defense

Quinn Hughes-Tyler Myers

Oliver Ekman-Larsson-Ethan Bear

Riley Stillman-Luke Schenn

Goalies

Thatcher Demko

Spencer Martin