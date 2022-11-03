Game 11: Boston Bruins @ New York Rangers Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (9-1-0, 16 pts) vs New York Rangers (6-3-2, 14 pts)

TIME: 7 P.M. ET, Madison Square Garden

TV: ESPN+, Hulu

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

In what could be a preview of the Eastern Conference finals six months from now, a red-hot Boston Bruins team that’s won six in a row will take on a tough, hungry Blueshirts group at their MSG home as they ride a three-game winning streak.

The Boston Bruins will be weakened after a battle in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night as Derek Forbort is out with a right hand injury and Jeremy Swayman is out with a left knee suffered in the overtime victory. Both players are going to be out for an extended period as the Bruins will ride Linus Ullmark in net and continue to utilize their depth on the back end.

It’s going to be a challenge for sure, but the Boston Bruins haven’t backed down from any challenges as of yet this season while battling through games like Tuesday night’s comeback overtime win against the Penguins.

“We’ve got to manage pucks better. We’ve got to get more cohesive,” said Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery. “They were way better in puck support and they were moving pucks quicker than us, but that being said we came back and scored six goals. Every game is a different animal.

“[The Rangers] are a really formidable team. They’re good defensively. They’re just a real good hockey team. We’re going to need our best game of the year in order to have some success.”

#NHLBruins pregame updates per Coach Montgomery: ▪️ Jeremy Swayman and Derek Forbort have returned to Boston. Both are considered week-to-week.

▪️ David Krejci and Craig Smith are both day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/cKF0drOuCf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 3, 2022

Linus Ullmark will be getting the start again for the Black and Gold coming off Tuesday’s game where he won his seventh straight in unorthodox fashion while jumping back into the game after getting pulled early in Pittsburgh.

Boston Bruins Notes

-Mike Reilly will draw back into the lineup for the Boston Bruins in the wake of Derek Forbort’s injury, but there’s no doubt the Black and Gold are going to suffer in the penalty killing and shot-blocking/toughness department with the big defenseman out.

-Keith Kinkaid has been called up to Boston to replace the injured Jeremy Swayman and will serve as Linus Ullmark’s backup for the time being.

-Boston Bruins winger Craig Smith and center David Krejci are both getting “really close” to a return and are considered day-to-day right now. It appears there’s a chance Krejci is going to return Saturday night in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.

New York Rangers Notes

-The New York Rangers are going to wear their 2022 Reverse Retro jerseys for the first time this season on Thursday night.

-The Rangers are tied for the NHL lead with eight games where they have averaged more than 35 shots per game. In the NHL, the Rangers rank first in total shots with 401.. In the second period, the Rangers have registered a combined 163 shots, the most in the NHL. Individually, Mika Zibanejad ranks third in the NHL with 53 shots

-Filip Chytil is a possibility for Thursday night’s New York Rangers lineup after not playing in the previous win for the Blueshirts.

-Igor Shesterkin has earned a point in each of his eight starts (6-0-2) this season. His point-streak of eight games is the second longest to start a season by a Rangers goaltender and longest since Gilles Villemure in 1971-72. Shesterkin’s six wins are the second most in the NHL behind Boston Bruins Linus Ullmark in what should be a great battle of goaltenders tonight.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-A.J. Greer

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-Jakub Lauko

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton

Mike Reilly-Anton Stralman

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Keith Kinkaid

New York Rangers Lineup:

Forwards:

Chris Kreider-Mika Zibanejad-Kappo Kakko

Artemi Panarin-Vinny Trocheck-Alexis Lafreniere

Jimmy Vesey-Barclay Goodrow-Julian Gauthier

Sammy Blais-Ryan Carpenter-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen:

K’Andre Miller-Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren-Adam Fox

Zac Jones-Braden Schneider

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin

Jaroslav Halak