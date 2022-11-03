Swayman And Forbort Head Home; Both Week-To-Week

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman and defenseman Derek Forbort have returned to Boston and are week-to-week per Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery following the team’s game-day skate Thursday ahead of their tilt with the Rangers in New York Thursday night.

Montgomery did tell the assembled media at Madison Square Garden that the Boston Bruins do expect a more specific update on Forbort, but was still vague when it came to Swayman.

Swayman and Forbort have returned to Boston for evaluation, both week to week. Forbort update coming later today. — matt porter (@mattyports) November 3, 2022

Derek Forbort suffered an upper-body injury in the Bruins’ improbable 6-5 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. After blocking a shot during a first period penalty kill. It appeared that Forbort injured his right hand as he had his glove off and was flexing the hand after getting back to the bench, and he never went back out onto the ice for another shift. The Boston Bruins announced early in the second period that Forbort wouldn’t be returning to the lineup.

Prior to Tuesday, Forbort was averaging 20:21 of ice time in the first nine games of the season and led the Boston Bruins with 16 blocked shots. Defensemen Mike Reilly and Jakub Zboril (along with Charlie McAvoy who is unavailable to play still), are with the team on their four-game road trip that will conclude against the Maple Leafs Saturday night in Toronto. Based on the game-day skate, Reilly, skated on the left side of the third defensive pairing with Anton Stralman on the right, will draw back into the lineup Thursday for the first time since Oct. 25.

As for Jeremy Swayman, the fact that Montgomery still won’t have an update later on Thursday is not a good thing. After relieving fellow Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark late in the second period Tuesday, Swayman was forced to leave just over six minutes into the third period with a lower-body injury. As a play rushed down on Swayman fast, Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron fell and came sliding in hard on his teammate as Swayman tried to make a save. Bergeron’s skate collided with Swayman’s leg area appearing to hyper-extend his left knee. After falling forward and remaining down on the ice for a few minutes, Swayman had to be helped off the ice and was unable to put pressure on the injured knee.

The Bruins called up goalie Keith Kinkaid from Providence (AHL), on Wednesday and he will back up Ullmark tonight against the New York Rangers.