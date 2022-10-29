Bruins Daily: Bruins-Blue Jackets; Krejci; NHL Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins are all in and off to their best start through nine games in team history.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are off to their best start through nine games in the 98-year-history of the franchise after Linus Ullmark led the way with a 30-save shutout in a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The NHL did the right thing suspending Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen for his careless high-stick to the head of David Krejci but that doesn’t change the fact that the Bruins were without Krejci Friday against the Blue Jackets and very likely more games than that.

With both Krejci and Brad Marchand out Friday night, the Bruins called up forward Jakub Lauko prior to the game Friday night.

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders forward Josh Bailey lit the lamp in his 1,000th NHL game Friday.

PGH: Things are getting bad for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they were blown out by the lowly Vancouver Canucks Friday night.

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart has become the backbone of his team.

WSH: Sometimes, Washington Capitals forward Connor McMichael is a bit too hard on himself, but lately, that’s a good thing.

DET: Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond appears to be mired in a sophomore slump but head coach Derek Lalonde isn’t too worried.

DAL: Dallas Stars forward Matej Blumel handled his AHL demotion the right way and earned his shot back in the show.

COL: Did the defending Stanley Cup champions just get shut out 1-0 to the New Jersey Devils at The Rock? Yes, they did indeed and the Colorado Avalanche are starting to fall to the injury bug.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights celebrated ‘Nevada Day’ with a 4-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks in a special week-day matinee.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks are making big mistakes but thankfully are learning to bounce back from them,

Canada Hockey Now