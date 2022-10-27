Game 8: Boston Bruins vs Detroit Red Wings Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (6-1-0, 12 pts) vs Detroit Red Wings (3-1-2, 8 pts)

TIME: 7 P.M. ET, TD Garden

TV: NESN, BSDET

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

As if the Boston Bruins weren’t off to a good enough start to the 2022-23 regular season, the news got even better Thursday morning. Bruins star winger Brad Marchand (hip) was cleared to play, almost a month ahead of schedule, and will be in the lineup Thursday night when the Boston Bruins host the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden.

“We have exciting news. No. 63 is going to play tonight,” Montgomery told the media following his team’s morning skate Thursday.

The Bruins will now try and feed off Marchand’s return and maintain the best record in the NHL with what would be their fourth-straight win if they can beat the Red Wings.

Boston Bruins Notes

–Brad Marchand has led the Bruins in points in each of the last two seasons. In 70 games last season, he had 80 points (32 goals, 48 assists). The 34-year-old, six-time all star will be back in his normal slot on left wing the alongside Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron at center and Jake DeBrusk on the right wing.

-With Marchand back in the lineup, winger Pavel Zacha will drop down to the third line and switch wings, playing on the right with Charlie Coyle at center and Trent Frederic on the left wing. Winger Craig Smith drops down to the right wing slot on the fourth line with Tomas Nosek at center and Nick Foligno on the left. A.J. Greer will be the healthy scratch for the second time in the last three games.

-On the blue line, Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly will be the odd-man out as Jakub Zboril draws in and will skate on the left of Brandon Carlo.

Detroit Red Wings Notes

-David Perron, Dylan Larkin and Dominik Kubalik all lead the Detroit Red Wings in goals with four apiece. Kubalik also has the mosts assists (6) and points (10) for the Wings.

-Keep an eye on Perron tonight as he enters the game with 14 points in 22 games against the Bruins.

-New Red Wings goalie Ville Husso is off to a good start in the spoked wheel and wing at 2-0-1 with a 2.00 GAA and .939 save percentage.

*For more and the latest on the Red Wings be sure to follow and check out our friends at Detroit Hockey Now, led by hall of fame hockey scribe Kevin Allen.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Pavel Zacha

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-Craig Smith

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm-Matt Grzelcyk

Jakub Zboril-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Detroit Red Wings Lineup:

Forwards:

Dominik Kubalik-Dylan Larkin-David Perron

Joe Veleno-Andrew Copp-Lucas Raymond

Elmer Soderblom-Michael Rasmussen-Adam Erne

Filip Zadina-Pius Suter-Matt Luff

Defensemen:

Ben Chiarot-Moritz Seider

Olli Maatta-Filip Hronek

Robert Hagg-Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Ville Husso *Expected but not confirmed to start

Alex Ndeljkovic