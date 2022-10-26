Bruins Daily: Bruins-Stars; Iron Man Kessel; Ovechkin Delusional?

For the second time this season and in a seven-game span, the Boston Bruins are riding a three-game win streak.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins won what, at times, felt like a Stanley Cup Playoff game that had little margin for error and beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night. The Taylor Hall-David Krejci-David Pastrnak line was a major factor again.

Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing the last four games with his sixth concussion since the last game of the 2017 regular season.

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is ‘dying’ to pick the brain of future NFL hall of famer and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick soon.

National Hockey Now

DAL: Here’s the Dallas Hockey Now gamer from the Bruins’ win over the Stars.

SJS: San Jose Sharks and former Boston Bruins winger Phil Kessel is now the NHL Iron Man after playing 990 straight games. Congrats!

NYI: Former Boston College and current New York Islanders winger Oliver Wahlstrom is skating shotgun on the right of star center Mathew Barzal.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a rocky road through the Canadian Rockies getting swept in a back-to-back against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday and the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

PHI: Former University of New Hampshire star and current Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk is set for finger surgery on Friday and will be out at least a month.

WSH: Washington Capitals star winger Alex Ovechkin doesn’t think his team’s powerplay revolves around him. Yep, OK Ovie, that’s like saying Donald Trump was a good president. Numerous lies detected.

DET: Playing a team, in the New Jersey Devils, on the tail end of a back-to-back, the Detroit Red Wings (the Bruins’ next opponent), were humiliated on home ice in a 6-2 loss on Tuesday.

COL: In what yours truly believes was a preview of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, the Colorado Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout Tuesday.

