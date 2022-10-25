Zboril, Lauko Out & Greer, Carlo In For Boston Bruins Vs. Stars

The Boston Bruins are likely going to have nightly changes to their lineup and so it goes on Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars at TD Garden.

Jakub Lauko and Jakub Zboril are both coming out of the lineup against the Stars, and defenseman Brandon Carlo and AJ Greer are going back into the lineup against a Stars team that’s off to a very good start this season. Carlo is returning after a concussion knocked him out of the last four Boston Bruins games prior to returning to practice last week.

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said the message to a young D-man like Zboril was about being more assertive and aggressive with his play, but it’s also simply about the B’s getting healthier on the back end with Matt Grzelcyk and Carlo back, Anton Stralman becoming an option and Charlie McAvoy back practicing with the team.

“I spoke with him this morning and we’re getting healthy on the back end. We need to get people in the lineup and [other] people are going to have to move out,” said Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, of Zboril with zero points and a plus-1 in six games while just a shade over 15 minutes of ice time per game. “Zboril has been good. There are areas of his game where he could be more assertive in and we’ve talked to him about that.

“We’d like to see him apply that in the practices to get back in the lineup. He knows it. He’s coming back from a knee surgery and there are going to be growing pains with that. It’s not right away that he’s going to be a confident NHL player and he’s going to play night in and night out. We expected that. But we expect him to be a big part of the Bruins during the season.”

In between the pipes, Linus Ullmark (.929 save percentage and a 2.23 goals against average) will get getting his third straight start for the Bruins on Tuesday night, though there will obviously be playing time mixed between Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman with Boston amidst a stretch of three games in four days.

Here’s the Boston Bruins projected lineup vs. the Stars based on morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena:

Zacha-Bergeron-DeBrusk

Hall-Krejci-Pastrnak

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

Frederic-Coyle-Smith

Foligno-Nosek-Greer

Lindholm-Grzelcyk

Forbort-Clifton

Reilly-Carlo

Ullmark