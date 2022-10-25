New Boston Bruins Coach ‘Dying To Talk To Belichick’

BRIGHTON, MA – There has plenty that’s been made about the brotherhood of the Boston pro sports teams, and it is founded in a deep mutual respect between the Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and New England Patriots.

It’s there when the seasons start for each of the pro sports teams, and it’s absolutely present during playoff time as well. So it’s no surprise that Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, new to the Hub scene after being named bench boss for the B’s this summer, wants to get in on the action with the other three teams, including meeting their coaches and management.

To that end, Montgomery is really looking forward to meeting legendary Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Celtics general manager Brad Stevens. In fact, Montgomery has already received word that Coach Belichick would like to chat with him, and he was visibly excited to make that happen as soon as possible.

“I haven’t, but I want to,” said Montgomery, about meeting the other local pro coaches. “[On Sunday], I was at my kid’s hockey game and a friend of mine from St. Louis texted me, whose daughter is married to Mac Jones. He was at some kind of Patriots get-together with Bill Belichick, and he said that Belichick wanted to talk to me.

“I was at my kid’s game, and I said, ‘Can I call him tonight?’ because I am dying to talk to Belichick. I’d drive to the game [on Monday night] if he had five minutes for me. But that’s something I want to build. I’ve always been a big fan of the GM of the Boston Celtics from his days at Butler, and his time coaching the Celtics. There are a lot of similarities with both of us. He’s been recognized for having a great culture and I’ve read articles about the culture that was in place. And I’ve stolen some of it. We had similar ideas and concepts with how you treat people and how you deal with people, and I’d just love to pick his brain on what changed at the pro level. Because you have to adjust.”

Given what happened on Monday night it might be a while before Montgomery and Belichick are ready to go deep into a Mac Jones conversation, but it sounds like the new B’s bench boss is going to get invited into the Boston coaching fraternity sooner rather than later. With the Boston Bruins off to a 5-1-0 start and atop the Atlantic Division despite missing two of their best players, he’s certainly earned membership with his early coaching efforts this season.