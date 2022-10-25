Boston Bruins
Game 7: Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (5-1-0, 10 pts) vs Dallas Stars (4-1-1, 9 pts)
TIME: 7 P.M. ET, TD Garden
TV: NESN, BSSW
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
The Boston Bruins will welcome the Dallas Stars to TD Garden Tuesday and try to extend a winning streak to three games for the second time this season. Can the Bruins top what head coach Jim Montgomery termed ‘our best game of the year’ after a 4-3 overtime win of the Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon?
“I thought that was our best game of the year, how we want to play with and without the puck,” Montgomery said in his postgame presser on Saturday. “Unfortunately, things don’t always go your way, but I like the way we keep handling adversity, and we just forge ahead. They got the power play goal. It was a good play by them. That’s a really good hockey team, a team that had almost I think 110 points last year. They’ll get things in order, and you can tell they’re starting to come. But for our group, I liked every facet of our game except for the power play, 5-on-4.”
Boston Bruins Notes
-Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo will return to the lineup tonight after missing the last four games with a concussion. Jakub Zboril will be the healthy scratch on the blue line.
-Up front, A.J. Greer will draw in and Jakub Lauko is out. Lauko was actually assigned to Providence (AHL), Tuesday afternoon so that the Bruins could activate Carlo off of injured reserve.
-Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark will be back between the pipes tonight for a third straight game. After a 24-save performance in the 4-3 Bruins overtime win over the Wild on Saturday, Ullmark has now stopped 130 of the 140 shots he’s faced in 270 minutes played. Ullmark is 4-0-0 with a 2.23 GAA and .929 save percentage and is quickly looking like the No. 1 goalie for the Bruins early on.
Dallas Stars Notes
–Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger will make his first NHL start on TD Garden ice. The former Boston University goalie is 4-0-0 with a 1.25 GAA and .959 save percentage.
-Former Boston Bruins forward and 2010 second overall pick, Tyler Seguin, seems to be closer to normal after major hip issues and surgery. The 30-year-old Stars center has two goals four assists in six games.
-Another former Bruin, Colin Miller, is riding shotgun on the Stars’ top defensive pairing with Miro Heiskanen despite having no points in six games.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Pavel Zacha-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith
Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-A.J. Greer
Defense:
Hampus Lindholm-Matt Grzelcyk
Mike Reilly-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton
Goalies:
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Dallas Stars Lineup:
Forwards:
Jason Robertson-Roope Hintz-Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment-Tyler Seguin-Denis Gurianov
Jamie Benn-Wyatt Johnston-Ty Dellandrea
Radek Faksa-luke Glendening-Joel Kiviranta
Defensemen:
Miro Heiskanen-Colin Miller
Ryan Suter-Jani Hakanpää
Esa Lindell-Nils Lundkvist
Goalies
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood