Game 7: Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (5-1-0, 10 pts) vs Dallas Stars (4-1-1, 9 pts)

TIME: 7 P.M. ET, TD Garden

TV: NESN, BSSW

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

The Boston Bruins will welcome the Dallas Stars to TD Garden Tuesday and try to extend a winning streak to three games for the second time this season. Can the Bruins top what head coach Jim Montgomery termed ‘our best game of the year’ after a 4-3 overtime win of the Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon?

“I thought that was our best game of the year, how we want to play with and without the puck,” Montgomery said in his postgame presser on Saturday. “Unfortunately, things don’t always go your way, but I like the way we keep handling adversity, and we just forge ahead. They got the power play goal. It was a good play by them. That’s a really good hockey team, a team that had almost I think 110 points last year. They’ll get things in order, and you can tell they’re starting to come. But for our group, I liked every facet of our game except for the power play, 5-on-4.”

Boston Bruins Notes

-Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo will return to the lineup tonight after missing the last four games with a concussion. Jakub Zboril will be the healthy scratch on the blue line.

-Up front, A.J. Greer will draw in and Jakub Lauko is out. Lauko was actually assigned to Providence (AHL), Tuesday afternoon so that the Bruins could activate Carlo off of injured reserve.

-Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark will be back between the pipes tonight for a third straight game. After a 24-save performance in the 4-3 Bruins overtime win over the Wild on Saturday, Ullmark has now stopped 130 of the 140 shots he’s faced in 270 minutes played. Ullmark is 4-0-0 with a 2.23 GAA and .929 save percentage and is quickly looking like the No. 1 goalie for the Bruins early on.

Dallas Stars Notes

–Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger will make his first NHL start on TD Garden ice. The former Boston University goalie is 4-0-0 with a 1.25 GAA and .959 save percentage.

-Former Boston Bruins forward and 2010 second overall pick, Tyler Seguin, seems to be closer to normal after major hip issues and surgery. The 30-year-old Stars center has two goals four assists in six games.

-Another former Bruin, Colin Miller, is riding shotgun on the Stars’ top defensive pairing with Miro Heiskanen despite having no points in six games.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Pavel Zacha-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-A.J. Greer

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm-Matt Grzelcyk

Mike Reilly-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Dallas Stars Lineup:

Forwards:

Jason Robertson-Roope Hintz-Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment-Tyler Seguin-Denis Gurianov

Jamie Benn-Wyatt Johnston-Ty Dellandrea

Radek Faksa-luke Glendening-Joel Kiviranta

Defensemen:

Miro Heiskanen-Colin Miller

Ryan Suter-Jani Hakanpää

Esa Lindell-Nils Lundkvist

Goalies

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood