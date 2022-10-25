Bruins Daily: Carlo Concussion; Lindholm; Kessel; NHL News

The Boston Bruins aren’t going to rush Brandon Carlo back and that’s OK because they have Hampus Lindholm.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo confirmed he suffered a concussion on Oct. 15. Carlo is now cleared for contact but given this is his sixth concussion, the Bruins are rightfully not going to rush his return.

An NHL scout opined to yours truly that Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm could wind up being the best trade acquisition that Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has made. Do you agree?

National Hockey Now

NYI: Before the New York Islanders take on their arch-rivals, the New York Rangers at UBS Arena on Wednesday, the team will name the arena press level after longtime puck scribe, hockey historian and hall of famer Stan Fischler.

PGH: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang had another forgettable game in a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

PHI: John Torterella knows the tail end of a back-to-back can be difficult, but he still wants a full effort from the Philadelphia Flyers.

WSH: The Washington Capitals snapped the New Jersey Devils’ three-game win streak with a 6-3 win Monday night.

DET: New Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde is making sure his team isn’t getting ahead of themselves despite some high hopes heading into this season.

DAL: The Dallas Stars appeared to have a Montreal hangover in Ottawa as they fell apart in a 4-2 loss to the Senators.

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights and former Boston Bruins winger Phil Kessel has tied Milton, MA native Keith Yandle’s Iron man streak.

SJS: San Jose Sharks forwards Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl have helped the San Jose Sharks emerge from an early-season slump.

Canada Hockey Now