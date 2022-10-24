Bruins Daily: Foligno Silences Critics; Kessel; NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins have gotten offense from all over the lineup but not many saw some of that coming from bottom six winger Nick Foligno this season.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Counted out and labeled as ‘washed up’, 34-year-old veteran Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno has rendered his critics to mere crickets so far this season.

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders went 0-for-2 on their early season Sunshine State tour.

PGH: Former Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins winger Phil Kessel is set to tie the Iron-Man streak while playing for the Vegas Golden Knights.

PHI: New Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella has never been one to shy away from sending messages and he’s doing that very early in his stint as the Flyers bench boss.

WSH: Could the Washington Capitals send forward Connor McMichael to Hershey and the AHL?

FLA: The Florida Panthers used a fast start to beat the New York Islanders on Sunday.

DAL: Sam Nestler looks at the week that was for the Dallas Stars.

COL: Old friend and New England native Adrian Dater thinks Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichuskin’s goal against the Vegas Golden Knights was reminiscent of Bobby Orr.

VGK: Owen Krepps takes a look at six memorable moments during the career of Phil Kessel as he gets set to break the Iron Man streak.

SJS: Maybe the San Jose Sharks goaltending tandem of James Reimer and Kaapo Kahkonen won’t be that bad afterall.

