Bruins Daily: Foligno Silences Critics; Kessel; NHL Rumors

Published

3 hours ago

on

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins have gotten offense from all over the lineup but not many saw some of that coming from bottom six winger Nick Foligno this season.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Counted out and labeled as ‘washed up’, 34-year-old veteran Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno has rendered his critics to mere crickets so far this season.

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders went 0-for-2 on their early season Sunshine State tour.

PGH: Former Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins winger Phil Kessel is set to tie the Iron-Man streak while playing for the Vegas Golden Knights.

PHI: New Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella has never been one to shy away from sending messages and he’s doing that very early in his stint as the Flyers bench boss.

WSH: Could the Washington Capitals send forward Connor McMichael to Hershey and the AHL?

FLA: The Florida Panthers used a fast start to beat the New York Islanders on Sunday.

DAL: Sam Nestler looks at the week that was for the Dallas Stars.

COL: Old friend and New England native Adrian Dater thinks Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichuskin’s goal against the Vegas Golden Knights was reminiscent of Bobby Orr.

VGK: Owen Krepps takes a look at six memorable moments during the career of Phil Kessel as he gets set to break the Iron Man streak.

SJS: Maybe the San Jose Sharks goaltending tandem of James Reimer and Kaapo Kahkonen won’t be that bad afterall.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Could the Montreal Canadiens acquire defenseman Ethan Bear on waivers or on the NHL trade market?

CGY: He may not have any even-strength goals yet but Calgary Flames winger Tyler Toffoli has been en fuego on the power play this season.

NHL

If the Vancouver Canucks want to generate more offense, they may want to focus on their blue line to get things going.

 

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

