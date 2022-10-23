Bruins Daily: Bruins Win For Chara; Chychrun Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins honored recently retired and former captain Zdeno Chara and then beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime on Saturday,

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall is ‘En Fuego’ right now! After scoring the game-tying goal and then the shootout winner in the 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, Hall stayed hot on Saturday. Hall got the primary assists on the first two goals for the Bruins and then scored the overtime winner on the powerplay with 10.2 seconds left in the extra frame to beat the Wild 4-3.

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery broke the early season goalie rotation and went with red-hot Linus Ullmark for a second-straight game Saturday.

The Boston Bruins honored former Bruins captain and future hall of famer Zdeno Chara before the game Saturday.

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders crumbled against the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday and lost 5-3.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins throttled another team but the goaltending of Tristan Jarry played a key role in their 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets,

PHI: Hey there, smell that steak and cheese from Philly? The Philadelphia Flyers are off to a 4-1-0 start.

WSH: Are the Washington Capitals too old to compete for the Stanley Cup?

DAL: Do not sleep on Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars this season and thank me later!

COL: The Colorado Avalanche bounced back from a bad loss and pulled off a gutsy 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

VGK: And here’s the view from the Vegas Golden Knights perspective.

SJS: One step forward, two steps back for the San Jose Sharks after a 2-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Canada Hockey Now