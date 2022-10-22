DraftKings Promo: A NFL Tease And An Under

Week 7 in the NFL is underway and the sports betting lines are prime for upsets this week!

Sunday Funday is here!

With this exclusive Boston Hockey Now DraftKings promo code below you can bet $5 and win $200 in free bets if your team wins!

Football betting fans, after registering through our links to claim the DraftKings promo code, you can earn $200 in bonus money after making a $5 wager on the winning team.

All DraftKings Sportsbook customers, have access to multiple bonuses, free-to-play games, a rewards program, and a variety of betting options. All you need is the DraftKings Mobile App.

Click here to use the DraftKings promo code for a bet $5, get $200 bonus bonus for winning your bet.

DraftKings Guide

Here are the steps to take in order to download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app and create an account.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Go to the cashier page to deposit at least $5 with any of the accepted payment methods. Place a $5 wager on whatever game you’d like.

You don’t even have to win! The Boston Hockey Now DraftKings Promo will give you $200 in bonus money to be used on any sports gambling betting lines like NFL games, MLB games, college football, UFC, and more.

Of course I went under on the one Thursday Night Football game that went over this season and I’m off to an 0-1 start. So let’s make a comeback with these two Sunday Funday picks shall we?

NY Giants (5-1) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4)

Point Spread: Jaguars -3

Money Line: Jaguars -165

OVER/UNDER: 43.5

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

Pick: Under 43.5

Tease

Dallas Cowboys (4-2) vs Detroit Lions (1-4)

Point Spread: Cowboys -6.5

Money Line: Cowboys -280

OVER/UNDER: 49

Baltimore Ravens (3-3) vs Cleveland Browns (2-4)

Point Spread: Ravens -6.5

Money Line: -275

OVER/UNDER: 45.5

Pick: Ravens -.5, Cowboys -.5

Click here to claim the DraftKings promo code. Once you have signed up, make a $5 bet and, if your team wins, get 200$ in bonus winnings.