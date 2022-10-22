Talking Points: Hall Stays Hot; Bruins Beat Wild 4-3 In OT

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins blew a late 3-2 lead but finally came through on the powerplay in overtime when Taylor Hall scored another game-winner with 10.2 seconds left.

David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm and Nick Foligno also scored for the Bruins and Linus Ullmark improved to 4-0-0 with 24 saves in his second straight start.

The Wild got goals from defenseman Jared Spurgeon, and forwards Matthew Boldy and Brandon Duhaime. Veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury did all he could to get his team a win stopping 39 of 43 shots in the loss.

GOLD STAR: After scoring the game-tying goal and then the shootout winner in the 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall stayed hot on Saturday. Hall got the primary assists on the first two goals for the Bruins and then scored the overtime winner on the powerplay with 10.2 seconds left in the extra frame.

Taylor Hall wins it for Boston. The #NHLBruins are 5-1-0. pic.twitter.com/Kje5X42tFY — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) October 22, 2022

BLACK EYE: After a strong start with two goals and three assists in his first four games, Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk came back down to earth, with arguably his worst game of the season Saturday. DeBrusk was on the ice for two Wild goals and finished at a minus 2. He had four shots, one hit, one takeaway and one giveaway.

TURNING POINT: In the spirit of Captain Obvious, do we really need to say it? Of course the turning point on Saturday was Hall’s overtime winner but some credit should be given to Foligno for drawing the Matt Dumba holding the stick call at 19:22 of regulation. That powerplay carried into overtime and while the Bruins didn’t convert on it, it wore the Wild down and led to a lazy Kirill Kaprisov tripping call which the Bruins did convert on.

HONORABLE MENTION: Not to disregard another dazzling performance by Pastrnak, but the Lindholm the Bruins traded for at the 2022 NHL trade deadline finally showed up in full effect Saturday. Lindholm scored a goal 6:41 into the second period to make it 3-1 Bruins at the time and finished with four shots, two hits and one blocked shot.

BY THE NUMBERS: 33 – The number that will be hanging high above where Zdeno Chara came out to drop the ceremonial puck with his two kids prior to this game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a complete stud. He’s been a stud since day one and we’re lucky to have him.” – Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery on Hampus Lindholm