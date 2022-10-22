Bruins Daily: Hall Feeling It; Carlo Update; Bruins In On Sustr?

Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo skated with his team Friday but should the Bruins claim right-shot defenseman Andrej Sustr off waivers today?

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo took a positive step towards returning to the lineup Friday as he skated (in a non-contact jersey), at practice. Carlo has been out of the lineup since suffering an upper-body injury in the first period of a 6-3 Bruins win over the Arizona Coyotes a week ago.

After scoring in the season-opening 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall went three games without lighting the lamp. On Thursday though he delivered big-time with the game-tying goal to force overtime and then the shootout winner.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Are the New York Islanders too slow?

PGH: It looks like Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel avoided a concussion when he took a puck to the right ear Thursday night.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers have been one of the early feel-good stories in the NHL as they’re off to a 3-1-0 start.

WSH: Where does forward Sonny Milano fit in for the Washington Capitals?

FLA: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point scored the game-tying goal in the third period and then netted the overtime winner as he and the Bolts stole a point from the Florida Panthers with a 3-2 win.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings blew two two-goal leads and lost in overtime as well, 4-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks.

DAL: The Dallas Stars are off to a solid start this season but they’re making too many trips to the sin-bin.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche did not look like Stanley Cup Champions in a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Friday.

VGK: In the mid-nineties theme of most Reverse Retro jerseys, what would the lineup look like for the Vegas Golden Knights in that era? (God that makes me feel old asking that!)

SJS: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is thinking and p[raying for Swedish defenseman pioneer Borje Salming.

