Carlo (Upper Body) Returns To Boston Bruins Practice

BRIGHTON, MA – The Boston Bruins are continuing to improve their defensemen depth situation as the days unfold in this first month of the regular season. Matt Grzelcyk returned to the lineup and looked healthy in Tuesday’s win over Anaheim after coming back from summer shoulder surgery, Anton Stralman has now cleared up his US work visa issues after spending most of this past week in Ottawa and Brandon Carlo also returned to the B’s practice ice at Warrior Ice Arena in a non-contact sweater on Friday.

Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said he was giving Stralman “a big pass” on a subpar performance against the Senators based on the lack of work he’d had on the ice going into that game.

Stralman is “highly unlikely” to play on Saturday vs. Minnesota after spending most of the last five days off the ice with his family in Ottawa, and there is no timetable on Carlo’s return after just getting back on the ice after suffering an upper body injury against Arizona.

Here is the hit that Brandon Carlo took from Liam O’Brien. Carlo will miss the remainder of the game. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/FW1PQatHB4 — Short Handed Takes: Bruins 🅿️odcast 🎙 (@ShortHandedTks) October 16, 2022

“It is [good to see him] It’s day-by-day and we’ll see how he progresses,” said Montgomery, of Carlo. “We’ll get [Stralman] a couple of days of practice to get his skating and conditioning back and then he’ll just add some quality depth to what we have on our team.”

Patrice Bergeron was once again off the ice on Friday after taking Thursday’s morning skate off as well for maintenance after the back-to-back games earlier this week. Montgomery said the Boston Bruins haven’t made any starting goaltending decision for Saturday’s game against the Wild, but it sounds like they’re considering going back to Linus Ullmark after an excellent start to his season between the pipes.

Here’s the projected Boston Bruins lineup vs. Minnesota based on Friday’s morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena:

Hall-Bergeron-DeBrusk

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

Zacha-Krejci-Pastrnak

Frederic-Coyle-Smith

Foligno-Nosek-

Lindholm-Grzelcyk

Forbort-Clifton

Reilly-Zboril