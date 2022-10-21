Bruins Daily: Bruins D Tightens Up; Wright Struggling; NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins bounced back from a poor defensive performance in Ottawa on Tuesday and tightened up in a 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins clearly heeded the criticism of their defensive game Tuesday from head coach Jim Montgomery because they were far from ‘atrocious’ in a 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night at TD Garden. It also didn’t hurt that Linus Ullmark was there when the puck got behind them and made 30 saves in another brilliant performance.

Matt Grzelcyk returned to the lineup after missing the preseason and the first four regular season games due to offseason shoulder surgery, as did center Jack Studnicka, who was a healthy scratch the first four games.

The NHL did their league-wide 2022-23 Reverse Retro jersey reveal Thursday morning and as expected, the Boston Bruins are going with the ‘Pooh Bear’ crest.

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert was not happy after an ‘extremely, extremely disappointing’ 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins keep steamrolling opponents. This time it was the Los Angeles Kings who lost 6-1 to the Penguins.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers will be taking a step further on with the Reverse Retro campaign this season as they will be wearing Cooperall pants for warmups every game that they don the Reverse Retro jerseys.

Orange & Black & Cooperalls. The early 80’s long hockey pants will be worn during warmups each time we wear our new #ReverseRetro @adidashockey jersey. A brief history of the look that lasted only two seasons: https://t.co/rsV9qzlsfF pic.twitter.com/9B2l401SR4 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 20, 2022

WSH: Are things getting a bit tense in the dressing room for the Washington Capitals after losing their third in their last four games?

FLA: Thanks to salary cap restraints and a shorthanded blue line, Florida Panthers defensemen are playing minutes usually reserved for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

DET: Could Detroit Red Wings forward Dominik Kubalik wind up being the steal of the 2022 free agent market?

DAL: Undisciplined play by the Dallas Stars led to a 3-2 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche claimed 6-foot, 193-pound left winger Dryden Hunt off waivers from the New York Rangers.

VGK: Jack Eichel scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks got their first win of the season with a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over the heavily favored New York Rangers.

Canada Hockey Now