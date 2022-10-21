Connect with us

Bruins Daily

Bruins Daily: Bruins D Tightens Up; Wright Struggling; NHL Rumors

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins bounced back from a poor defensive performance in Ottawa on Tuesday and tightened up in a 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins clearly heeded the criticism of their defensive game Tuesday from head coach Jim Montgomery because they were far from ‘atrocious’ in a 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night at TD Garden. It also didn’t hurt that Linus Ullmark was there when the puck got behind them and made 30 saves in another brilliant performance.

Matt Grzelcyk returned to the lineup after missing the preseason and the first four regular season games due to offseason shoulder surgery, as did center Jack Studnicka, who was a healthy scratch the first four games.

The NHL did their league-wide 2022-23 Reverse Retro jersey reveal Thursday morning and as expected, the Boston Bruins are going with the ‘Pooh Bear’ crest.

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert was not happy after an ‘extremely, extremely disappointing’ 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins keep steamrolling opponents. This time it was the Los Angeles Kings who lost 6-1 to the Penguins.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers will be taking a step further on with the Reverse Retro campaign this season as they will be wearing Cooperall pants for warmups every game that they don the Reverse Retro jerseys.

WSH: Are things getting a bit tense in the dressing room for the Washington Capitals after losing their third in their last four games?

FLA: Thanks to salary cap restraints and a shorthanded blue line, Florida Panthers defensemen are playing minutes usually reserved for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

DraftKings

MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ

GET THE APP
DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS!WELCOME BONUS
$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet!BET NOW

DET: Could Detroit Red Wings forward Dominik Kubalik wind up being the steal of the 2022 free agent market?

DAL: Undisciplined play by the Dallas Stars led to a 3-2 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche claimed 6-foot, 193-pound left winger Dryden Hunt off waivers from the New York Rangers.

VGK: Jack Eichel scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks got their first win of the season with a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over the heavily favored New York Rangers.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: 2022 top overall pick and Montreal Canadiens rookie winger Juraj Slafkovsky scored his first NHL goal and then told a Arizona Coyotes player to ‘bleep off!’

CGY: The Calgary Flames extended former Boston Bruins goalie Dan Vladar for two years on a $4.4 million contract that carries a $2.2M AAV.

NHL

Speaking of top draft picks, fourth overall pick Shane Wright is having a hard time in his first four games with the Seattle Kraken and could be headed back to juniors.

 

Related Topics:

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Copyright ©2020 National Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now.