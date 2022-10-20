Bruins Daily: Bruins, NHL Trade Rumors; Leafs Softest Team In NHL?

The Boston Bruins are on the hunt for a right-shot defenseman, but what about Jakob Chychrun?

Are the Toronto Maple Leafs the softest team in the NHL?

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The battered Boston Bruins defense – minus Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo – showed plenty of fatigue and was a discombobulated mess in the 7-5 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. As my partner-in-crime here at BHN pointed out, yes it was just one game, but the warning signs are there with Carlo out indefinitely and McAvoy gone until December.

Haggs’ column prompted yours truly to do some digging and the Boston Bruins are one of a plethora of teams in the hunt for another right-shot defenseman, but could they also be in on left-shot Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun?

National Hockey Now

NYI: The ‘Long John Silver Fisherman’ is returning on the reverse retro jerseys for the New York Islanders.

PGH: Some Pittsburgh Penguins players are off to some hot starts this season. Dan Kingerski breaks down which ones are just that and those that will continue.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers weren’t able to complete another comeback and lost their first game of the 2022-23 season 4-3 to the Florida Panthers.

WSH: Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette isn’t waiting around for his team get things going as is and will make some lineup changes for the Caps’ game against the Senators in Ottawa on Thursday night.

FLA: So will Eric Staal officially join the Florida Panthers or not?

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

DET: Props to Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana for having the courage to enter the NHL-NHLPA player assistance program. Here’s hoping he finds what he needs and gets back on track.

DAL: Are the 2022-23 Dallas Stars for real or is this just a hot start? I’d say the former and I see at least the second round of the playoffs in their future.

COL: Former Boston University star Evan Rodrigues and Boston College star Alex Newhook continued to struggled for the Colorado Avalanche in a 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.

SJS: San Jose Sharks and former Boston University head coach David Quinn will face his former NHL team when the Sharks play the New York Rangers at MSG Thursday.

Canada Hockey Now