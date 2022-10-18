Stralman Makes Boston Bruins Debut Vs. Ottawa

The Boston Bruins were able to add a body to their back end by virtue of playing Tuesday night’s game in Canada.

The newly signed Anton Stralman suited up for his first game for the Boston Bruins against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre, even though his visa issues are still apparently ongoing in the United States. Prior to the game the Boston Bruins sent big D-man Dan Renouf back down to Providence after a solid, physical game in Monday night’s win over the Florida Panthers, and added the smooth, veteran Stralman to a lineup that could use exactly that kind of player.

🎥 Coach Montgomery on Anton Stralman: “Stralman is playing tonight…I think basically it’s because we are in Canada not United States so he can play.” pic.twitter.com/BhpPBmhydu — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 18, 2022

“Stralman is playing tonight. I think it’s basically that we’re in Canada and not in the United States, so he can play,” said Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery. “Donnie informed me last night on the plane. He’s a seasoned vet who is going to manage the game and manage the puck really well, and defend hard.”

Stralman had an excellent training camp where he earned a job while on an veteran tryout with the Bruins, but there may be some rust on his game after he was forced to sit for the first three games while the B’s have been working out the visa issues to get him able to play in the US.

Aside from inserting Stralman into the lineup, the Bruins scratched Craig Smith after his lowest ice time in a Boston Bruins uniform and will insert Jakub Lauko back into the lineup after he sat on Monday night against the Florida Panthers.

Unfortunately it sounds like the Bruins may not have Stralman back in the lineup later this week when they return to Boston for a spate of home dates as they “expeditiously” attempt to get his work visa issues in order.