Talking Points: Greer (Two Goals), Bruins Beat Coyotes 6-3

BOSTON – A.J. Greer scored twice and five Boston Bruins players total lit the lamp in a 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes Saturday night at TD Garden.

Boston Bruins forwards Charlie Coyle, Nick Foligno and Pavel Zacha each had a goal and an assist and defenseman Derek Forbort also found the back of the net.

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman stopped 21 of 24 shots from the Coyotes and the Bruins improved to 2-0-0 with the Florida Panthers up next at TD Garden on Monday night.

GOLD STAR: A.J. Greer could become a Boston Bruins fan favorite quickly here in this young 2022-23 season. After scoring his first preseason goal for the Bruins at TD Garden, Greer pulled out the spoked B crest on his jersey and after scoring his first regular season goal (that put the Bruins up 5-3), as a Bruin on Saturday, Greer took it a step further and kissed the Original 6 crest.

A.J. Greer with his first goal as a member of the Boston Bruins! #NHLBruins • @ajgreer_10 pic.twitter.com/7omNxXmhKz — Short Handed Takes: Bruins 🅿️odcast 🎙 (@ShortHandedTks) October 16, 2022

Greer would add an empty-netter for his second of the game just over four minutes later and through two games this season, Greer is your leading scorer for the 20022-23 Boston Bruins.

BLACK EYE: Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo was forced to leave Saturday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes midway through the first period and did not return. He was ruled out with an upper-body injury just as the second period began. Arizona Coyotes center Liam O’Brien took a running start at Carlo who was playing the puck up ice along the boards and the impact snapped the Boston Bruins defenseman’s head back hard against the glass. Carlo’s head literally bounced back off the glass but to his credit he kept skating with the play.

Here is the hit that Brandon Carlo took from Liam O'Brien. Carlo will miss the remainder of the game. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/FW1PQatHB4 — Short Handed Takes: Bruins 🅿️odcast 🎙 (@ShortHandedTks) October 16, 2022

UPDATE: Brandon Carlo (upper-body) will not return to tonight's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 16, 2022

TURNING POINT: Just 3:47 after Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shane Gostisbehere silenced what was a raucous TD Garden crowd for most of the night, Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort grabbed the lead back with his first goal of the season at 9:29. 3:20 after that, Greer got his goal and that was all she wrote for the visitors.

Derek Forbort lights the lamp to give Boston the lead. #NHL | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/vmLnEchNVN — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) October 16, 2022

HONORABLE MENTION: Just a week ago, Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno was told that he had become a potential cap casualty and would be waived last Sunday. Like the true professional he is, Foligno took it like a man and thankfully for him and the Bruins, he cleared last Monday. Five days later, he played one of his best games as a Bruin with a goal and an assist. Foligno, Coyle and Trent Frederic brought the exact energy, tenacity and grit that head coach Jim Montgomery was looking for when he put them together as a line at practice on Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I love playing for this jersey. I love playing for the Bruins and for TD Garden going all the way back to my days for Boston University.” – A.J. Greer on his kiss of the Bruins crest when he scored his first goal.