Pastrnak, Lysell in Boston Bruins Preseason Lineup Vs. Rangers

BRIGHTON, MA – The Boston Bruins struggled to score goals over the weekend in a road preseason game against the New Jersey Devils but should not have that same problem against the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

That’s because David Pastrnak will be making his preseason debut suiting up with David Krejci and Pavel Zacha against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden, and Fabian Lysell will jump back into the lineup after missing a few days with an upper body injury.

Ristolainen crunches Lysell into the boards. Lysell goes to the locker room pic.twitter.com/9RJTahgUzZ — Nasty Knuckles (@NastyKnuckles) October 1, 2022

The two skill right wingers will headline a game roster heavy on NHL players as the Boston Bruins likely head toward final cuts this weekend with the regular season getting started next week in Washington DC.

The Boston Bruins brass are anxious to see what the 19-year-old Lysell can do in a preseason game that’s going to feature lineups with NHL veterans rather than the earlier preseason look he got against the Flyers last weekend.

“I guess how quickly he can get into a scoring position. You see it in the power play this morning again. He has the ability to quickly get into scoring areas and get people on their heels,” said Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, when asked what stands out about the young B’s prospect at this point in training camp. “His development has been quicker than we anticipated, and a lot of that is a credit to our veteran players.”

With Jake DeBrusk sliding over to left wing at this point in training camp, it also looks like the Boston Bruins are toying with first line options for Patrice Bergeron once the regular season gets going, with Craig Smith, Marc McLaughlin and even the explosive, young Lysell as possible options if DeBrusk starts the regular season on Bergeron’s left side for the absent Brad Marchand.

Here is the projected Boston Bruins lineup in New York based on Wednesday morning’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena with Jeremy Swayman getting the full start in net for the Black and Gold:

Zacha-Krejci-Pastrnak

DeBrusk-Studnicka-McLaughlin

Lauko-Beecher-Lysell

Wagner-Koppanen-Lettieri

Forbort-Carlo

Zboril-Stralman

Reilly-Renouf

Ahcan

Swayman