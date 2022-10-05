Bruins Daily: Bruins Cuts; Barzal; Jagr; Hockey Canada Sinks Lower

The Boston Bruins made some more roster cuts on Tuesday, including waiving forward Oskar Steen.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins placed forward Oskar Steen and defensemen Connor Carrick and Nick Wolff on waivers Tuesday for the purpose of reassignment.

If this is truly the end of the road for Jaromir Jagr as a hockey player, then Boston Bruins center, and Jagr’s Team Czechia teammate in the past, David Krejci, says we need to celebrate Jagr’s brilliant run in the game of pro hockey,

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders signed center Mathew Barzal to an eight-year, $73.2 million contract extension that carries a $9.15M AAV.

PGH: The bromance between Pittsburgh Penguins teammates Jeff Carter and Kasperi Kapanen is back on.

PHI: Cam York and the Philadelphia Flyers players are learning fast that you need thick skin if you’re playing for head coach John Tortorella.

WSH: Is Washington Capitals forward Connor McMichael in danger of losing a roster spot?

FLA: Who are some good fantasy hockey sleepers on the Florida Panthers?

DET: Can Dominik Kubalik find his scoring touch again with the Detroit Red Wings?

DAL: Newly acquired Dallas Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist is getting involved on the Stars blue line.

COL: After two days off the ice due to injury, Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon returned for an optional skate on Tuesday.

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone had a ‘little piece of crap’ removed from his back.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks are enjoying their time in Berlin.

Canada Hockey Now