NFL Monday Night Football DraftKings Promo: Bet $5 Win $200

What a NFL Week 2 it’s been already and if you haven’t already, you can still bet on the NFL tonight with the Boston Hockey Now DraftKings promo code that can get you a $200 bonus off a $5 bet.

It’s a Monday Night Football doubleheader tonight as the Tennessee Titans (0-1) and Buffalo Bills (1-0) kick things off in Orchard Park, New York at 7:30 PM ET. Then the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) are in the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0).

NFL betting fans, after registering through our links to claim the DraftKings promo code, you can earn $200 in bonus money after making a $5 wager on the Titans @ Bills and Vikings @ Eagles. It doesn’t matter if your bet wins or loses, you still get the bonus!

All DraftKings Sportsbook customers, have access to multiple bonuses, free-to-play games, a rewards program, and a variety of betting options. All you need is the DraftKings Mobile App.

Click here to use the DraftKings promo code for a bet $5, get $200 bonus for both MNF games on Monday.

DraftKings Promo Code Guide

Here are the steps to take in order to download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app and create an account.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Go to the cashier page to deposit at least $5 with any of the accepted payment methods. Place a $5 wager on whatever game you’d like.

You don’t even have to win! The Boston Hockey Now DraftKings Promo will give you $200 in bonus money to be used on other NFL games, MLB games, college football, UFC, and more.

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

Titans @ Bills

Since last Tuesday, the point spread for this game has gone from Bills -12.5 down to Bills -10 as of late Monday afternoon. The Bills looked like Super Bowl contenders last week in a season opening 31-10 rout of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Now, against an inferior opponent, the Bills will do their best not to overlook the Titans and ahead to a huge AFC East showdown with the upstart and 2-0 Miami Dolphins in Miami next Sunday. That shouldn’t be an issue for Josh Allen who should tear apart the Titans secondary in a romp.

Picks: Bills – 10 and then take the UNDER 47.5.

Vikings @ Eagles

Unlike the Bills-Titans spread, the Vikings-Eagles hasn’t jumped much at all. going from Eagles -3.5 last Tuesday to Eagles -3 tonight. While the read here is that when all is said an done this season, the Vikings will win the NFC North, the upstart Eagles will take this one. Look for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to put a hurt on the Vikings’ interior defense with a dynamic running/passing combo game.

Pick: Eagles -3

Click here to claim the DraftKings promo code. Once you have signed up, make a $5 bet for an instant $200 bonus.