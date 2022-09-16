Bruins Daily: Marchand; MacKinnon; NHL News And Rumors

The Boston Bruins held their annual preseason golf tournament and held court with the media Thursday. So when could Bruins winger Brad Marchand be back in the lineup after offseason hip surgery?

That, more Boston Bruins and NHL news, as well as NHL trade rumors in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

It’s looking like a Black Friday return for Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand, who will hit the ice for the first time since the Bruins lost Game 7 to the Carolina Hurricanes on May 14.

In terms of the big 4 in the Atlantic Division for the last three years (Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins), many are picking the Bruins as the team that is most likely to miss the playoffs.

National Hockey Now

COL: Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon is confident that he and the Avalanche will agree on a contract extension soon.

NYI: The New York Islanders will be sporting a commemorative logo on their jerseys for their 50th anniversary season.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins are hoping they see what the Philadelphia Flyers couldn’t see in former Boston College defenseman Jack St. Ivany.

PHI: Does Noah Cates have the best chance of the rookie crop to make the Philadelphia Flyers out of training camp?

WSH: New Washington Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper is in Las Vegas for the NHL Player Media Tour.

FLA: Former Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar thinks his new team, the Calgary Flames, are better than the Panthers.

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

DET: Bob Duff gives Detroit Red Wings fans a skinny on the rookie squad playing in the Traverse Rookie Tournament.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks have gotten very mixed reviews on their new all-teal home uniforms.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Who is the best defensive prospect for the Montreal Canadiens as their rookie camp gets underway? CGY: Is the fact that the Calgary Flames signed defenseman Michael Stone to a professional tryout a sign that they are about to move a defenseman on the NHL trade market? VAN: Will the Vancouver Canucks lock captain Bo Horvat to a contract extension soon?

NHL

The Los Angeles Kings locked up restricted free agent defenseman Sean Durzi to a two-year contract that carries a $1.7M AAV.