Bruins Daily: DeBrusk Takes High Road; Lindholm; NHL Rumors

The NHL trade market remained quiet but there was another big extension signed Tuesday. Meanwhile, Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk explained why he took himself off the NHL trade market.

That, more Boston Bruins and NHL news, as well as NHL trade rumors in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

When given the bait Tuesday, to trash former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and admit what anyone following the situation knows – that he rescinded his trade request because Cassidy was fired – Jake DeBrusk, like Cassidy did on him, took the high road. Instead, the Bruins winger took time to praise his teammates and Bruins fans.

The Boston Bruins paid a heavy premium for defenseman Hampus Lindholm at the 2022 NHL trade market and then signed him to to an eight-year, $52 million contract extension that will begin this season and carry a $6.5M AAV. What can Bruins fans expect from Lindholm in his first full season in the Black and Gold?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: New Montreal Hockey Now scribe Marc Dumont thinks 23-year-old Montreal Canadiens centre Nick Suzuki was the perfect choice to become the 31st captain in franchise history. CGY: After scoring 27 goals and 62 points in 66 games for the Stockton heat in the AHL last season, can Calgary Flames prospect Jakob Pelletier make the Flames 2022-23 roster out of training camp? VAN: Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson is ready for a more consistent season in 2022-23. National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders have put the miserable 2021-22 season behind them and are looking forward.

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

PGH: What could the Pittsburgh Penguins defense look like after they got busy on the NHL trade and free agent markets this offseason?

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers and former Boston College winger Cam Atkinson knows he and his Flyers teammates are in for a ‘hell camp’ under his former Columbus Blue Jackets head coach and now Flyers bench boss John Tortorella.

FLA: After coming to the Florida Panthers in the biggest move on the NHL trade market this offseason, forward Matthew Tkachuk is feeling right at home with his new team.

DET: Did 2022 Calder Trophy winner and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider get shafted in the NHL Networrk Top 50 Players rankings?

COL: New Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev made a smart move not going home to Russia this offseason.

VGK: Former Boston Bruins and new Vegas Golden Knights winger Phil Kessel has arrived in Sin City.

SJS: The reverse retro jerseys for the San Jose Sharks will reportedly resemble that of the 1074-75 California Golden Seals.

NHL

The St. Louis Blues signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year, $65 million contract extension that carries a $8.1M AAV.

What are the biggest questions facing the Toronto Maple Leafs as the 2022-23 regular season approaches.