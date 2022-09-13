Bruins Daily: Bergeron And Zacha; Bruins, NHL News And Rumors

There are some NHL trade rumors swirling around but the Boston Bruins aren’t currently in any. Instead, it appears the Bruins will enter training camp and see what they have.

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins centre and captain Patrice Bergeron is ready to help new Bruins forward and linemate Pavel Zacha adjust while Brad Marchand is out of the lineup.

Speaking of Zacha, what can Boston Bruins fans expect from one of the newest Bruins this season?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: There is plenty of NHL trade chatter around new Montreal Canadiens alternate captain and defenceman Joel Edmundson, but don't expect Edmundson to be traded anytime soon. CGY: Instead of signing former Pittsburgh Penguins centre Evan Rodrigues, the Calgary Flames had to settle on handing a PTO to journeyman forward Cody Eakin. VAN: Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat talked a lot with the media Monday but said nothing about his contract status. Why does it feel like Horvat, like his teammate J.T. Miller was for so long, will be the subject of NHL trade rumors soon?

NYI: By not signing free agent centre Evan Rodrigues to the bargain-basement deal he signed with the Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello made it clear he’s set with the roster he has. So don’t expect the Islanders to get busy on the NHL trade or free agent markets anytime soon.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers announced their rookie camp schedule and that it will start Thursday.

WSH: Could a Carl Hagelin comeback actually take place for the Washington Capitals?

FLA: What can Florida Panthers fans expect from forward Sam Bennett this season?

DET: Will any Detroit Red Wings prospects emerge from NHL prospect camp and get a legit chance at making the 2022-23 roster?

COL: Here’s the CHN newser on the Avalanche signing Evan Rodrigues to a one-year, $2 million contract.

VGK: Who are the best Vegas Golden Knights to draft in fantasy hockey?

NHL

Can the second line deliver for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season?