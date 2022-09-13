Connect with us

Bruins Daily: Bergeron And Zacha; Bruins, NHL News And Rumors

7 hours ago

NHL Trade

There are some NHL trade rumors swirling around but the Boston Bruins aren’t currently in any. Instead, it appears the Bruins will enter training camp and see what they have.

That, more Boston Bruins and NHL news, as well as NHL trade rumors in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins centre and captain Patrice Bergeron is ready to help new Bruins forward and linemate Pavel Zacha adjust while Brad Marchand is out of the lineup.

Speaking of Zacha, what can Boston Bruins fans expect from one of the newest Bruins this season?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: There is plenty of NHL trade chatter around new Montreal Canadiens alternate captain and defenceman Joel Edmundson, but don’t expect Edmundson to be traded anytime soon.

CGY: Instead of signing former Pittsburgh Penguins centre Evan Rodrigues, the Calgary Flames had to settle on handing a PTO to journeyman forward Cody Eakin.

VAN: Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat talked a lot with the media Monday but said nothing about his contract status. Why does it feel like Horvat, like his teammate J.T. Miller was for so long, will be the subject of NHL trade rumors soon?

National Hockey Now

NYI: By not signing free agent centre Evan Rodrigues to the bargain-basement deal he signed with the Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello made it clear he’s set with the roster he has. So don’t expect the Islanders to get busy on the NHL trade or free agent markets anytime soon.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers announced their rookie camp schedule and that it will start Thursday.

WSH: Could a Carl Hagelin comeback actually take place for the Washington Capitals?

FLA: What can Florida Panthers fans expect from forward Sam Bennett this season?

DET: Will any Detroit Red Wings prospects emerge from NHL prospect camp and get a legit chance at making the 2022-23 roster?

COL: Here’s the CHN newser on the Avalanche signing Evan Rodrigues to a one-year, $2 million contract.

VGK: Who are the best Vegas Golden Knights to draft in fantasy hockey?

NHL

Can the second line deliver for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season?

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

