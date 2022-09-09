BHN Daily: Trade Rumors, Patrice Bergeron Back For Boston Bruins

Will Connor Clifton finally secure a top-6 spot on the Boston Bruins defense this season, or could this be his final year in Boston?

The latest on Clifton, Patrice Bergeron is back in town and everything else under the hockey sun in today’s BHN Daily.

Boston Bruins

It now officially feels like winter is coming to Boston, and with it hockey, now that we have an official sighting of Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron at Warrior Ice Arena getting ready for the season.

Look who’s back in town. 😃 pic.twitter.com/YagEtA1M8E — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 7, 2022

The further good news is that Boston Bruins captain’s practices will be kicking off next week after a group of local NHL guys has been skating together for most of the summer.

In other Boston Bruins news, in our Countdown to Boston Bruins Camp we looked at defenseman Connor Clifton entering the final year of his deal with the Black and Gold while still looking to build up to being an everyday D-man.

National Hockey Now

COL: For all those wondering, Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon is looking like himself on the ice today.

NYI: Our guy Stefen Rosner on the Island has some new information on the Gloucester Fisherman retro logo making a reappearance in the Reverse Retro unis for the New York Islanders year.

PHI: Did the Philadelphia Flyers and Chuck Fletcher make some kind of attempt to pry Jason Zucker loose out of Pittsburgh?

PIT: Is a Pittsburgh Penguins rebuild inevitable as players like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang enter their twilight years?

SJS: Run, don’t walk, to the store because the new San Jose Sharks jerseys are finally in!

WSH: Speaking of returning players, Alex Ovechkin is back in Washington and skating during informal practices with his teammates

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: The Montreal Canadiens are still talking trade at this point as they look for salary cap flexibility along with the expected move sending Carey Price to LTIR.

VAN: Should Vancouver Canucks fans be annoyed about the NHL Network rankings for goaltender Thatcher Demko?

NHL

In the “no surprise” department, Henrik Lundqvist is going to be getting an expanded role at the MSG Network. That dude was made for television, aside from being made to stop pucks. (NewsDay)

Alex DeBrincat is relishing his chance to skate with his new linemates and the up-and-coming, exciting Ottawa Senators. (Ottawa Citizen)