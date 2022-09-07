Bruins Daily: Could Smith Be Cap Casualty? NHL News And Rumors

Could Boston Bruins forward Craig Smith find himself on the NHL trade market in December?

That, more Boston Bruins, NHL news, and NHL trade rumors in the latest BHN Bruins Daily

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins winger Craig Smith could become a cap casualty and moved on the NHL trade market in December when the Bruins can’t use LTIR space anymore.

National Hockey Now

PGH: As of now, there will be no players on professional tryouts at Pittsburgh Penguins training camp.

PHI: Who are the top ten prospects for the Philadelphia Flyers?

WSH: Washington Capitals prospect Hendrix Lapierre would love to be on an Upper Deck trading card one day.

FLA: What should we expect from Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov this season?

DET: Former Detroit Red Wings center Igor Larionov says vegetables helped prolong his hall of fame career.

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson is amped to make the Knights roster this season.

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

SJS: There’s new teal coming for the San Jose Sharks uniforms this season.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: The Montreal Canadiens have signed center Kirby Dach to a four-year, $13.4 million contract that carries $3.3M AAV. As my partner-in-scribe at MHN wrote on Wednesday morning, the Canadiens will now need to unload cap space on the NHL trade market because Carey Price can’t be put on LTIR until he takes his physical at the beginning of training camp. CGY: What could the forward lines look like for the Calgary Flames when the 2022-23 regular season kicks off next month? VAN: With no contract past this upcoming season, will Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat find himself as the subject of rampant NHL trade rumours as his teammate J.T. Miller did for the last year?

NHL

The Ottawa Senators have seen a surge in season ticket sales after a busy offseason on the NHL trade and free agent markets.