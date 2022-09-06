Connect with us

Bruins Daily

Bruins Daily: Can Foligno Rebound? NHL News And Rumors

Published

39 seconds ago

on

NHL Trade

Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno has been a constant in NHL trade rumors but if the Bruins are trying to shed his $3.8 million cap hit, Foligno will need a rebound season.

That, NHL news, and NHL trade rumors in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Can Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno rebound from a bad first season in a two year, $7.6 million contract with a $3.8 million AAV?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: My partner-in-scribe at Montreal Hockey Now, Marco D’Amico, looks at three NHL trade targets the Montreal Canadiens could deal for to improve their goaltending depth.

CGY: Are the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers engaging in a Battle of Alberta on the free agent market?

VAN: The Vancouver Canucks could be active on the NHL Trade market soon and with that in mind, what players may not be available on their roster?

National Hockey Now

PGH: Pittsburgh Penguins President of Hockey Operations, Brian Burke, insists that his team is better than they were last season.

DraftKings

MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ

GET THE APP
DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS!WELCOME BONUS
$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet!BET NOW

WSH: So how exactly is the ice made at Capital One Arena as the Washington Capitals prepare for a season?

DET: Is former Detroit Red Wings star Pavel Datsyuk gearing up for a comeback?

VGK: Can we all agree that the Vegas Golden Knights made one of the worst deals on the NHL trade market when they traded goalie Marc-Andre Fleury?

SJS: So where can San Jose Sharks defenseman Marco Ferraro improve defensively? Sheng Peng takes a deep dive.

NHL

The Montreal Canadiens continue to be linked to right-handed defenseman in NHL trade rumours. Could Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie make sense for the Canadiens?

Kevin Cheveldayoff is the only general manager of the Winnipeg Jets since they were reborn with the relocation of the Atlanta Thrashers. Could the Jets be moving on to their second general manager after this season?

The Ottawa Senators signed Erik Brannstrom to a one-year deal worth $900,000.

 

Related Topics:

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Copyright ©2020 National Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now.