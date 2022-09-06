Bruins Daily: Can Foligno Rebound? NHL News And Rumors

Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno has been a constant in NHL trade rumors but if the Bruins are trying to shed his $3.8 million cap hit, Foligno will need a rebound season.

That, NHL news, and NHL trade rumors in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Can Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno rebound from a bad first season in a two year, $7.6 million contract with a $3.8 million AAV?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: My partner-in-scribe at Montreal Hockey Now, Marco D’Amico, looks at three NHL trade targets the Montreal Canadiens could deal for to improve their goaltending depth. CGY: Are the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers engaging in a Battle of Alberta on the free agent market? VAN: The Vancouver Canucks could be active on the NHL Trade market soon and with that in mind, what players may not be available on their roster? National Hockey Now

PGH: Pittsburgh Penguins President of Hockey Operations, Brian Burke, insists that his team is better than they were last season.

WSH: So how exactly is the ice made at Capital One Arena as the Washington Capitals prepare for a season?

DET: Is former Detroit Red Wings star Pavel Datsyuk gearing up for a comeback?

VGK: Can we all agree that the Vegas Golden Knights made one of the worst deals on the NHL trade market when they traded goalie Marc-Andre Fleury?

SJS: So where can San Jose Sharks defenseman Marco Ferraro improve defensively? Sheng Peng takes a deep dive.

NHL

The Montreal Canadiens continue to be linked to right-handed defenseman in NHL trade rumours. Could Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie make sense for the Canadiens?

Kevin Cheveldayoff is the only general manager of the Winnipeg Jets since they were reborn with the relocation of the Atlanta Thrashers. Could the Jets be moving on to their second general manager after this season?

The Ottawa Senators signed Erik Brannstrom to a one-year deal worth $900,000.