Bruins Daily: Reilly; NHL Trade Rumors And News

Could Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly wind up on the NHL trade market in December?

That, more Boston Bruins and NHL news, as well as NHL trade rumors.

Boston Bruins

My Boston Hockey Now partner-in-crime, Joe Haggerty and I will be previewing every Boston Bruins player expected to be on the 2022-23 roster until we hit training camp. On Sunday, I looked at Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly. Could Reilly wind up on the NHL trade market when Matt Grzelcyk and then Charlie McAvoy return?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: With training camp just a few short weeks away, my partner-in-scribe at Montreal Hockey Now, Marco D’Amico takes a look at three potential NHL trade targets for the Montreal Canadiens. Could New York Islanders prospect Bode Wilde return home to play for the team he grew up cheering for? VAN: The Vancouver Canucks have eight players heading into the final seasons of their contract. Which ones could wind up on the NHL trade market this season? National Hockey Now

PGH: Our man in the Burgh, says it’s time for the Pittsburgh Penguins to show goalie Tristan Jarry the money.

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

WSH: Washington Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper now has his new mask ready for the 2022-23 season.

FLA: After being busy in free agency and on the NHL trade market, can the revamped Florida Panthers repeat as Atlantic Division champions?

DET: The San Jose Sharks signed former Detroit Red Wings forward Evgeny Svechnikov to a one year deal that pays him $750,000 if he sticks in the NHL and $350,000 if they send him to the American Hockey League.

VGK: Did the reverse-retro jerseys for the Vegas Golden Knights just leak?

SJS: According to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now, Svechnikov is already slated to play in the AHL for the San Jose Barracuda and not the San Jose Sharks.

NHL

Brianne Jenner scored twice in the second period and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens made 20 saves as Canada beat the United States 2-1 in the Gold Medal game.