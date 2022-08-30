Boston Bruins
Bruins Wrap: PTO Ideas For Bruins; Sullivan Extended; NHL Rumors
Should the Boston Bruins look into signing defensemen P.K. Subban or Keith Yandle to professional tryouts if they remain unsigned?
That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Wrap:
With their lack of experience on the blue line for the first 1-2 months of the 2022-23 NHL regular season, would it make sense for the Boston Bruins to at least give a veteran defenseman like Milton, MA native Keith Yandle or P.K. Subban a professional tryout?
Note to Boston Bruins fans immediately shooting this idea down because of their hate for Subban or thoughts on the player and due to salary cap concerns, a PTO doesn’t cost NHL teams anything against the cap.
PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins signed two-time Stanley Cup champion head coach, former Boston Bruins head coach, and Marshfield, MA native Mike Sullivan to a three-year extension. Some could say this was a surprise since Sullivan’s contract was set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season, but Sullivan is now locked in through the conclusion of the 2026-27 season.
NYI: Which New York Islanders forwards should be lining up next to franchise player Matt Barzal this season?
FLA: The Florida Panthers are set to have an advantageous first month of the 2022-2023 season, and they should take full advantage of it.
DET: The NHL Network finally has a reason to like the resurgent Detroit Red Wings next season.
PHI: Philadelphia Flyers signed a late-blooming right-winger and are set to open up training camp on September 22.
WSH: Ea Sports offers a first look at Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin in NHL 23, and it’s… interesting.
COL: Speculating on what the next contract for Colorado Avalanche star centre Nathan MacKinnon could look like.
VGK: Vegas Golden Knights change their minds again and acquire goaltender Adin Hill for a fourth round pick.
SJS: San Jose Sharks take advantage of Golden Knights’ goalie crunch by trading goaltender Adin Hill for a draft pick.
MTL: Embattled Montreal Canadiens winger Jonathan Drouin isn’t ducking from the tough questions as he prepares to enter the last year of his contract.
CAL: Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving leaned on his players’ opinions before making big decisions this summer.
VAN: The current situation in Russia has invoked some meaningful responses from Vancouver Canucks fans over the last few days.