Bruins Wrap: PTO Ideas For Bruins; Sullivan Extended; NHL Rumors

Should the Boston Bruins look into signing defensemen P.K. Subban or Keith Yandle to professional tryouts if they remain unsigned?

That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Wrap:

Boston Bruins

With their lack of experience on the blue line for the first 1-2 months of the 2022-23 NHL regular season, would it make sense for the Boston Bruins to at least give a veteran defenseman like Milton, MA native Keith Yandle or P.K. Subban a professional tryout?

Note to Boston Bruins fans immediately shooting this idea down because of their hate for Subban or thoughts on the player and due to salary cap concerns, a PTO doesn’t cost NHL teams anything against the cap.

