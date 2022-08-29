BHN Wrap: Thornton Thinks Boston Bruins Fans Should Enjoy Ride

Former Boston Bruins tough guy Shawn Thornton thinks that B’s fans should be a lot more excited about this season’s team with the return of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

That, more Bruins news and other items in the latest BHN Bruins Wrap.

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins fans can be a finicky bunch sometimes and that is the story this season as B’s fans are still salty about the firing of Bruce Cassidy, the holes on the current NHL roster and the lack of youthful talent pushing through to the NHL level. Still, the Bruins are a playoff team by all accounts with Bergeron and Krejci in the fold, and B’s fans should be a lot more excited about their prospects for this upcoming season, according to former B’s tough guy Shawn Thornton when he was on the air with Gresh and Keefe on WEEI last week.

Bruce Cassidy spoke to Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard while he was out in Vegas with the New England Patriots, and rehashed some of the factors that led to his dismissal from the Black and Gold. Was it avoidable or did it have to happen? Who was behind it? As always, Cassidy spoke from the heart and felt he should have kept his job.

Canada Hockey Now

MON: A look at five Montreal Canadiens players that have a lot to prove when training camp gets going next month.

VAN: Good piece from FOH (Friend of Haggs) Rob Simpson breaks down the NHL’s policy when it comes to the Russian invasion of the Ukraine.

National Hockey Now

COL: You want random Colorado Avalanche thoughts? Well, Adrian Dater has some random Colorado Avalanche thoughts for you.

PHI: There are a number of Philadelphia Flyers that are expected to have bounce-back seasons this coming year.

NYI: Who should get shifts with Mat Barzal next season? That’s a great question for the New York Islanders with many of the same pieces returning.

VEG: It looks like it’s going to be a platoon situation between the pipes for the Vegas Golden Knights to replace Robin Lehner this coming season. Is it going to work? That’s a great question

NHL

Could there be a plethora of 50-goal scorers in the NHL this upcoming season? There are those that certainly believe so headed into the 2022-23 NHL campaign. (TSN)

The Moonlight Graham of hockey has called it a career in Calgary. Stick salute.