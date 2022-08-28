BHN Wrap: Boston Bruins Players All Over NHL Network Rankings

The Boston Bruins are well represented on the NHL Network’s top players “right now” as they put together their TV content ramping up for the regular season.

That, more Bruins news and other items in the latest BHN Bruins Wrap.

Boston Bruins

As the Boston Bruins get ready for training camp in a couple of weeks, they can find solace in boasting the same core players headlining the NHL Network preseason player rankings again this season. Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak were in the top-15 wingers in the NHL right now, Patrice Bergeron is still in the top-10 of NHL centers right now and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is amongst the top-5 NHL defensemen right now.

Here’s the rankings of the NHL defensemen, courtesy of NHL Network

NHL Network’s Top 20 Defensemen Right Now, 1-20:

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Adam Fox, New York Rangers

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers

Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche

John Carlson, Washington Capitals

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs

Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights

Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights

Brent Burns, Carolina Hurricanes

The NHL Network will continue next weekend with their top-20 NHL goaltenders right now, where it remains to be seen if the Boston Bruins will have a representative amongst that group after Tuukka Rask was a mainstay on that list over the last decade.

2022-23 Atlantic division projection via Puck Empire on Instagram. 📈 #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/hXBLnnvl7z — Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) August 25, 2022

I don’t know who “Puck Empire” is on Instagram, but it’s a pretty bold statement to say the Boston Bruins are going to finish 6th in the Atlantic Division this coming season ahead of only the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres. It could happen, I suppose, but I think the Toronto Maple Leafs are headed toward a bigger plummet from grace.

Canada Hockey Now

CAL: New Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri and Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane have unfinished business headed into next season, and that should make the Battle of Alberta all the more interesting next season.

MON: Don’t expect the Montreal Canadiens to wait very long to sign up Cole Caufield to a contract extension as they look to avoid an offer sheet.

National Hockey Now

COL: Speaking of Nazem Kadri, his day with the Stanley Cup, after the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup win, includes the trophies’ first time being brought into a mosque. It’s times like these when the “Hockey is For Everyone” motto really lives up to its credo.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers signed a pair of restricted free agents and one of them has a chance at cracking the NHL roster.

PIT: Are the Pittsburgh Penguins going to have enough salary cap space to make a big-time splash in free agency? Maybe so.

DET: A Lucas Raymond-signed item is causing quite a stir with the collector industry, but probably not for the reasons that the Detroit Red Wings youngster would be hoping for.

NHL

This new Joey Daccord mask and paint job with the Seattle Kraken is pretty darn sweet.

Brianna Decker is joining the PHF in a great move for the league, but she’s not actually joining up as a player. (The Athletic)