BHN Wrap: Boston Bruins House Fire, JT Miller Trade Rumors

Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm looked to be having a good time this past week during an NHL publicity tour in Paris, France, but also had some trouble at home as a house fire gutted his summer home in Sweden.

That, Bruins news and more in the latest BHN Bruins Wrap.

Boston Bruins

As outlined above, a Swedish news site has the story of house fire destroying Lindholm’s summer home. The good news for the Boston Bruins defenseman is that nobody was home at the time, and nobody was hurt, but it sounds like there was some pretty extensive damage.

“I don’t know anything about the reasons and don’t want to make such a big deal out of it. The main thing for me is that no person has come to harm, my dad and mom live nearby,” said Lindholm, thanks to the wonders of Google translate. “I’m grateful for all the support I’ve received, the Boston Bruins have reached out and offered their help. That’s the kind of thing that matters in a situation like this. A house is a house, but it’s just material and nobody has been harmed.”

If not for the Covid-19 pandemic which caused the stoppage of play in the NHL and life as we knew it,

I still strongly believe the Boston Bruins would have won the Stanley Cup in 2020 considering the mission that team was on throughout the season and how got on a roll that March — Shukri Wrights (@ShukriWrights) August 27, 2022

I respect this sentiment, but I totally disagree. The Boston Bruins had their chance to win a second Stanley Cup in 2019 with Game 7 at home and couldn’t carry the ball into the end zone against the St. Louis Blues. They were not beating the Tampa Bay Lightning regardless of when the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs happened.

Pooh Bear is coming for the Boston Bruins.

Canada Hockey Now

VAN: JT Miller continues to be a hot commodity on the trade rumor market as it seems like the player’s camp and the Vancouver Canucks are in a negotiating standstill, and now it seems like there’s some teeth to the rumors even as he denied them earlier this summer.

MON: Ex-Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme had high praise for the young core group of Habs players returning to the fold.

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

National Hockey Now

COL: What could Nathan MacKinnon be looking at for an AAV on his next contract? It sure ain’t going to be cheap for the Colorado Avalanche.

PHI: The first-round misses in the NHL Draft have been damaging for the Philadelphia Flyers, as much as anything else for a team stuck in neutral.

VEG: Old friend and great American Hero Phil Kessel confirms that he’s changing his number with his move to the Vegas Golden Knights.

PITT: The top-5 Pittsburgh Penguins prospects that might have a tough time joining an established, veteran group entering this season.

NHL

Trevor Zegras is one of the faces of the NHL after landing on a video game cover, and now the challenge is setting the example for a younger generation that’s clearly watching his every move. (Pucks with Haggs)

The top-5 NHL cities to visit as an NHL fan? The mileage may most definitely vary on this one based on preferences. (The Athletic)