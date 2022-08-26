BHN Daily: Boston Bruins In A Pretty Manageable Cap Spot

The vast corners of the NHL are enjoying the last vestiges of summer vacation with NHL training camp mere weeks away, and things beginning to look a little more complete from a roster standpoint around the 32 cities, including the Boston Bruins. We’ll get you up to date on the happenings around the NHL this week.

That, Bruins news and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily.

Boston Bruins

How do we really, really feel about the Pooh Bear as it’s reportedly making a comeback with the Boston Bruins in a Reverse Retro jersey this season?

The Boston Bruins are in a manageable salary cap spot with some adjusting to come as players return from injury, and they have Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to thank for that. They will have to pay the piper later, of course, but for this season anyway they are willing to max out their salary cap credit with performance bonus veteran contracts. (The Athletic)

Canada Hockey Now

MON: There appears to be some traction between the Montreal Canadiens and Kirby Dach on a contract extension.

National Hockey Now

VEG: Phil Kessel has signed in Vegas for very short money coming off a tough year in Arizona where it looked like he was close to the end.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche have an interesting looking Revere Retro look that harkens back to their Colorado Rockies days.

PHI: Will the Philadelphia Flyers be better this coming season? Here’s five reasons from FOH (Friend of Haggs) Sam Carchidi about why the Flyers will be improved.

PEN: Jason Zucker has won a summer hockey championship, but it wasn’t exactly for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

NHL

Troy Ryan has signed on for another stint as the head coach for Team Canada’s women’s program, which would make him the longest-running hockey coach for the national team when he’s all said and done. (The Athletic)

So it sure looks like Patrick Kane isn’t going to be playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs anytime soon, eh?