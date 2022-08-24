Bruins Wrap: Pooh Bear Logo Makes Its Return For Boston Bruins?

The NHL has announced their 2022-23 Reverse Retro jerseys for each of the 32 NHL teams, including the Boston Bruins, or at least they might be ready to based on some good detective work by hockey fans and media people out there.

That, Bruins news and more in the latest BHN Bruins Wrap.

Boston Bruins

Chris Creamer of SportsLogo.net has spotted a new line of merchandise on Fanatics called the “Special Edition” line that was subsequently pulled from the site, but not before people saved the receipts with screen shots.

“I’m not 100% positive this is part of the new NHL Reverse Retro line for 2022-23, but Fanatics is currently using that same ‘Special Edition’ tag for all of their leftover Reverse Retro stock from the 2020-21 season,” Creamer wrote in his blog post. “So…that’s gotta mean something, right?”

Update on our #NHL #ReverseRetro story from last night, after our post went up another 20+ designers went up on the NHLShop before they were all pulled… fortunately, screengabs live forever! Check ’em all out in the pic, read my thoughts here: https://t.co/XiLWuFTZCJ pic.twitter.com/8PAhh87buL — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) August 24, 2022

For the Black and Gold, it looks like the infamous “Pooh Bear” logo will be making a return as the throwback Reverse Retro for the upcoming season. It was thought that the “Pooh Bear” might be coming back last season, but we may have all just been off by a year with the Winnie the Pooh-esque logo that’s one of the hallmarks of the late Harry Sinden era after the B’s began wearing it in 1995 and kept it around for about a decade.

The pooh bear making a come back? Sign me up pic.twitter.com/ATkmvugBBR — Michael Sullivan (@_MikeSullivan) August 24, 2022

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery revealed he’s got a game plan for the top two forward lines to start the season and it looks like David Krejci and David Pastrnak are going to be pretty happy about the way it’s developed.

Canada Hockey Now

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

VAN: Could one statistic be the bugaboo that’s bugging the Vancouver Canucks next season while loading up at center?

National Hockey Now

COL: So who is going to be the No. 2 center for the Colorado Avalanche now that Nazem Kadri has officially moved on?

PHI: Ryan Ellis being banged up was part of the storyline last season for the Philadelphia Flyers, unfortunately, and now it looks like he’s not going to be ready to start next season.

WAS: Pretty big deal as a female hockey player, Sarah Nurse, is on the cover of an NHL hockey video game for the first time in history.

NHL

Trevor Zegras is the NHL player joining Nurse on the cover and he’s also changed to uniform No. 11 for next season with the Anaheim Ducks. Is it an homage to his love and appreciation for the Stranger Things TV series? Hmmm.