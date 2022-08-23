Bruins Daily: Fenway Snow Dreaming; NHL Trade, Free Agent Rumors

It may still be August and the Boston Red Sox are still playing but visions of a snow-covered Fenway with the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins playing some shinny sound great right now!

That, Boston Bruins news and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Limited tickets for the 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will go on sale Wednesday at 10 AM ET.

Boston Bruins top prospect Fabian Lysell is coming off a terrific showing for Sweden at the 2022 World Junior Championships. Can he carry that momentum into training camp next month and make the 2022-23 Boston Bruins roster?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: How aggressive will Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes be on the NHL trade circuit and waiver wire with his newfound cap space? CAL: New Montreal Canadiens center Sean Monahan left a legacy on and off the ice for the Calgary Flames. VAN: Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau was one heck of a baseball player back in the day. National Hockey Now

NYI: Our man on the Island, Stefen Rosner, says New York Islanders fans should be excited about defenseman Alexander Romanov, who just signed a three-year, $7.5 million ($2.5M AAV), contract with the Islanders.

PGH: Dan Kingerksi has part 1 of a two-part series on the top 10 prospects for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

PHI: The injury woes for Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis just won’t go away.

WSH: Washington Capitals forwards and Quebec natives, Anthony Mantha and Hendrix Lapierre are looking to build on their chemistry they formed at camp last season.

FLA: Should new Calgary Flames and former Florida Panthers winger Jonathan Huberdeau be ranked higher than former Flames winger and current Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk?

DET: New Detroit Red Wings defenseman Olli Maatta, thinks the Red Wings could do what he and his former team, the Los Angeles Kings did last season: make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

COL: It was one heck of a celebration when Colorado Avalanche winger Nathan MacKinnon brought the Stanley Cup through the streets of Halifax this past weekend.

VGK: Owen Krepps takes a look at the new Vegas Golden Knights players.

SJS: 2021-22 San Jose Sharks rookie of the year Jonathan Dahlen wasn’t qualified by the Sharks this offseason and is a unrestricted free agent. Will he play in the NHL or Switzerland this season?

NHL

NHL Network ranked the top 20 wingers in the NHL and Alex Ovechkin still sits atop the rankings. Boston Bruins wingers David Pastrnak came in at 11 and Brad Marchand was eighth.