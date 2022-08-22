Bruins Wrap: Winter Classic Tix On Sale Wednesday

The NHL has announced when tickets for the 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will go on sale.

That, Boston Bruins news and more in the latest BHN Bruins Wrap:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins top prospect Fabian Lysell is coming off a terrific showing for Sweden at the 2022 World Junior Championships. Can he carry that momentum into training camp next month and make the 2022-23 Boston Bruins roster?

The NHL announced on Monday that limited tickets to the 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins will go on sale on Wednesday at 10 AM ET. The Boston Bruins will host Sidney Crosby and the Penguins at 2 PM ET on Jan. 2.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: My partner-in-scribe here at MHN, Marco D’Amico thinks Carey Price‘s No. 31 should be raised to the Bell Centre rafters by the Montreal Canadiens and I wholeheartedly agree with him. CAL: Conn Smythe, Norris and Stanley Cup winner Cale Makar wanted Nazem Kadri to come back to the Colorado Avalanche but he was also honest about how great a hockey city Calgary is. VAN: The Vancouver Canucks may not have a presence in the Gold Medal win for Canada but British Columbia did. National Hockey Now DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

NYI: New York Islanders prospects Aatu Räty my have missed out on Gold at the World Juniors but he’s still savoring the experience.

PGH: What unrestricted free agents could the Pittsburgh Penguins be looking at for professional tryouts?

PHI: Former Philadelphia Flyers general manger Ron Hextall is grabbing prospects from his days as Flyers GM.

WSH: Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom opened up about how much pain he’s been in.

COL: Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon partied hard with the Stanley Cup in his native Halifax, Nova Scotia!

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights prospect Lukas Cormier is a Gold medal winner from the World Junior Championships.

SJS: A recent Victory Press post from Jen Ramos, a San Jose Sharks digital media intern in 2013, highlighted the repercussions that they faced for speaking out against hockey culture in 2014, when they accused a “popular writer” of sexual harassment. As Lizz Child of San Jose Hockey Now said, ‘must read!’

NHL

There’s no doubt the Gold Medal game at the World Junior Championships was amazing, but there’s also no doubt that the fact Hockey Canada has been exposed for the way they condoned so many sexual assaults and abuse affected attendance.