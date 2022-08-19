Bruins Daily: Flames Light Up NHL Again; Bruins Fans Ticked Off

Every time the NHL trade or free agent market seems go into a lull, the Calgary Flames light them up!

Just under a month after they rocked the NHL world by trading restricted free agent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Quebec native and winger Jonathan Huberdeau, defenceman MacKenzie Weegar, a lottery-protected first-round draft pick next year and 2019 third-round pick Cole Schwindt, the Flames pulled everyone away from the beach and their cottages again on Thursday. This time though they pulled the Montreal Canadiens into the fire.

That, Boston Bruins news and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins fans are pissed off; make no mistake about it!

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: The Flames also hit the NHL trade market again and traded centre Sean Monahan and and a conditional first-round pick in 2025 to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for future considerations. Once the NHL trade rumours that Monahan was coming to the Canadiens were confirmed, many wondered how in the world the Canadiens could accommodate his $6.3 million cap hit? On Thursday night, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes confirmed that they will do so by placing goalie Carey Price on LTIR likely for the entire season. CAL: According to our man in Cowtown, Steve Macfarlane, the moves by the Calgary Flames Thursday and a month ago are GM Brad Treliving’s vision of finally getting the right mix to really compete for the Stanley Cup. VAN: Vancouver Canucks fans can’t be happy watching the Flames build a juggernaut, while their team basically stood pat this offseason. National Hockey Now DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

NYI: New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello waited to long to pull the trigger on cap space clearing moves to sign Nazem Kadri; will he continue to stand pat now or make an impact move?

PGH: With the recent NHL trade and free agent market moves, what players may hit the free agent market next July?

WSH: Sammi Silber thinks the Washington Capitals made the right move passing on Kadri.

FLA: George Richards has all your answers for on the Florida Panthers in his latest mailbag.

SJS: A source is telling San Jose Hockey Now that the Vegas Golden Knights aren’t interested in acquiring any San Jose Sharks goalies right now because they plan on starting the season with Logan Thompson and Michael Hutchison as their goalies.

NHL

Kyle Turris has retired from the NHL and will become a special advisor to the general manager and player development coach for the Coquitlam Express of the BCHL.

The Nashville Predators will host the 2023 NHL Draft and Awards show.