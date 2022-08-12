Bruins Daily: Bruins Buyout Options; NHL Rumors; World Juniors

The Boston Bruins are in a buyout window now but don’t expect them to use that or be busy on the NHL trade market to become cap compliant.

With the injury to Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner, the NHL trade market for goalies could open again soon.

That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are in a 48-hour buyout window from the Pavel Zacha signing this past Monday, but don’t expect the likes of a Nick Foligno or Craig Smith to be bought out.

National Hockey Now

VGK: Could Jake Allen be a target for the Vegas Golden Knights on the NHL trade market now that Robin Lehner is out for the season?

NYI: How did Anders Lee become captain of the New York Islanders?

PGH: Moving Marc-Andre Fleury on the NHL trade market or in an expansion draft tends to haunt teams eh?

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers goalie prospect Ivan Fedotov has a trial date set for Sept. 20 as he tries to beat charges he tried to evade serving for the Russian Navy in the unjust war on Ukraine.

WSH: Sammi Silber says the Washington Capitals should not have former Montreal Canadiens forward Lars Eller on the NHL trade market right now.

FLA: Paul Maurice has finalized the coaching staff for the Florida Panthers.

COL: Once again, the Colorado Avalanche are the toughest and most expensive ticket to get in Denver.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Obviously the status of Carey Price will play a major role in doing so, but if the situation presented itself, Marco D’Amico makes a valid case for the Montreal Canadiens to move Jake Allen on the NHL trade market before the season starts. CAL: Did the Calgary Flames pay too much on the in salary (and on the NHL trade market) and give too much term for forward Jonathan Huberdeau? I’ve said this all along but what does my colleague Steve Macfarlane think? VAN: How is the wing depth of the Vancouver Canucks looking a month before training camp? Do they need to hit the NHL trade market to improve it?

NHL

Mason McTavish is ripping it up for Hockey Canada at the World Juniors.

The hockey sexual assault scandals in Canada continue to surface. The latest involves an alleged police cover up and the victim being ignored after she was allegedly gang-raped in Quebec City by members of the 2014 Gatineau Olympiques. if true, those cops should be charged. Absolutely disgraceful! (QMJHL).