Bruins Daily: RIP Ben Stelter; Salming; Pastrnak; NHL Rumors

Before we get into the latest Boston Bruins news, NHL trade and free agent rumors, and more in the latest Bruins Daily, we want to send our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and all affected by the tragic death of Edmonton Oilers super-fan Ben Stelter.

Six-year-old Ben won the hearts of not just Oilers fans but all NHL fans with his courageous battle against cancer and the shining spirit he displayed through his love for the Oilers and his favorite player, Oilers captain, Connor McDavid. Thank you, Ben. Rest in peace little man.

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney doesn’t seem too worried about the growing possibility that his team may go into the 2022-23 season with star winger David Pastrnak unsigned.

The Bruins made a series of hockey operations promotions and hires Wednesday, including promoting Jamie Langenbrunner to assistant general manager.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Are the New York Islanders finally about to get busy on the NHL trade market to accommodate signing UFA centre Nazem Kadri?

PGH: No matter what, Marc-Andre Fleury will always be part of the current Pittsburgh Penguins core in spirit.

PHI: How deep are the Philadelphia Flyers up the middle? Should they acquire another center on the NHL trade market?

WSH: Former Washington Capitals forward Johan Larsson has signed in Sweden.

FLA: The Florida Panthers have signed former Montreal Canadiens goalie Andrew Hammond to a professional tryout.

DET: While he will always be remembered as a Toronto Maple Leafs star, Borje Salming did finish his career with the Detroit Red Wings. Like Leafs and all NHL fans, Red Wings nation was saddened to learn that the hall of famer has been diagnosed with ALS.

COL: What’s the latest on Nathan MacKinnon‘s desired mega-deal for his next contract?

VGK: Looks like the Vegas Golden Knights dodged a major bullet with Max Pacioretty’s injury.

SJS: Can defenseman Derrick Pouliot find his game again with the San Jose Sharks?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Whether or not the Montreal Canadiens decide to trade goalie Jake Allen is yet to be seen but according to one NHL source, there is still interest in him on the NHL trade market. Could the Dallas Stars or Arizona Coyotes be interested?

VAN: What have been the top five moves for the Vancouver Canucks on the NHL trade and free agent markets this offseason?

NHL

Should Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright have played for Hockey Canada at the World Juniors?

So far, Rogers Place has been a ghost town for the World Juniors and make no mistake, karma has kicked in for Hockey Canada!

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

William Mahoney

McKinnon WOULD MAKE A GREAT Bruin! /We would have to give up Pasta!

