Bruins Daily: Krejci; World Juniors; NHL Trade Rumors

According to David Krejci, the firing of Bruce Cassidy had nothing to do with him deciding to return to the Boston Bruins.

The Boston Bruins have three prospects playing at the 2022 World Juniors Championships that started up again on Tuesday.

Had a great time talking Canadiens, Bruins and NHL with my favorite paisano from the 514, Tony Marinaro on The Sick Podcast. Can Jeff Gorton, Kent Hughes and Martin St. Louis lead the Canadiens to their 25th Stanley Cup?

NYI: Who will be the odd man out on the NHL trade market for the New York Islanders so they can finally sign UFA centre Nazem Kadri?

PGH: How will recent hockey operations hires for the Pittsburgh Penguins help them on the NHL trade and free agent markets, as well as at the NHL Draft?

DET: The Detroit Red Wings and restricted free agent defenseman Jake Walman are not seeing eye-to-eye on his next contract.

COL: Are the Colorado Avalanche going to rearrange their roster on the NHL trade market due to Nathan MacKinnon’s contract demands?

VGK: Could unrestricted free agent forward Sonny Milano be a fit for the Vegas Golden Knights?

SJS: Is San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture underrated?

MTL: Based on what one trusted NHL exec told Montreal Hockey Now on Tuesday, signing Kirby Dach is the least of the salary cap worries for the Montreal Canadiens. VAN: The 2022 World Juniors have a Vancouver Canucks flavor.

We’re sending our best to Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming who announced Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with ALS.

It was a good day for the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday:

DONE DEAL 😤 Martin Necas has signed a 2-year contract with the #Canes! Details » https://t.co/eNmgC2cZkO pic.twitter.com/OCkGm3DgyH — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 9, 2022

