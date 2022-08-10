Bruins Announce Promotions; Langenbrunner Now Assistant GM

The Boston Bruins have promoted Jamie Langenbrunner to assistant general manager as part of a series of hockey operations promotions and hires.

In addition to the Langenbrunner promotion, Dennis Bonvie was named Director of Pro Scouting; Ryan Nadeau was named Director of Amateur Scouting; Dean Malkoc was named Associate Director of Amateur Scouting; Darren Yopyk has been named Assistant Director of Amateur Scouting; Brett Harkins has been named Head College Scout, and Parker MacKay has been named Amateur and College Scout.

There were also a series of promotions and hires in the strength and conditioning as well as training departments. John McLean, Tom Ford and David Breen have been named Skating and Skills Consultants; Dustin Stuck has been named Head Athletic Trainer; Joe Robinson has been named Head Physical Therapist; Scott Waugh has been named Manager of Player Rehabilitation; Chris Porter has been named Assistant Physical Therapist; and Seth Greenberg and Natalie Johnson have been named Massage Therapists.

Jamie Langenbrunner will be entering his eighth season as a member of the Boston Bruins hockey operations department. He joined the Bruins just prior ton the 2015-16 regular season as a Player Development Coordinator. In 2020, Langenbrunner was promoted to Director of Player Development and Player Personnel Advisor. The Cloquet, Minnesota native played 20 seasons in the NHL (Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils and St. Louis Blues), before joining the Boston Bruins after he retired. Langenbrunner is a two-time Stanley Cup Champion, winning with the Dallas Stars in 1999 and the New Jersey Devils in 2003. He also represented USA Hockey twice in the Olympics (1998 and in 2010) serving as the team’s captain when USA Hockey won silver in the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver.

Bonvie first joined the Boston Bruins organization as a Pro Scout in 2015, having previously worked as a Pro Scout for the Chicago Blackhawks from 2009-15. He played 15 professional seasons from 1993 to 2008, including 92 games in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators.

Nadeau has been part of the Boston Bruins organization for 20 years and this will be his 17th in the team’s hockey operations department. He most recently served as the team’s Associate Director of Amateur Scouting. A 1999 graduate of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst with a degree in Sports Management, he joined the Bruins in 2003 in the club’s media relations department and moved into hockey operations in 2006 as Manager of Hockey Administration. After four seasons in that capacity, he was promoted to Director of Hockey Administration and added scouting at the collegiate level to his responsibilities. After four additional seasons, Nadeau was named Director of Hockey Operations/Analytics.