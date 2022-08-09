Three Bruins Prospects Going For Gold At World Juniors

The 2022 World Juniors got underway again in Alberta Tuesday and three Boston Bruins prospects are there vying for Gold and strutting their skills on the international stage. What has become a traditional Christmas and New Year’s holiday tournament was put on hiatus thanks to a tournament wide COVID outbreak in December.

The Boston Bruins have three prospects representing three different countries in Edmonton and Red Deer. Providence College center and Woburn, MA native Riley Duran, (2020 sixth round, 182nd overall), is playing for USA Hockey; center Dans Locmelis (2022 fourth round, 119th overall), is representing Latvia, and 2021 first round pick (21st overall) Fabian Lysell will represent Sweden.

Lysell is obviously the marquee prospect on the Boston Bruins World Juniors lineup after going 21st overall at last year’s NHL Entry Draft. The Swedish product was sensational this past season playing for the Vancouver Giants in the Western Hockey League. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound winger led the giants in scoring with 22 goals and 40 assists in 53 regular season games and then had four goals and 17 assists in 12 games in the WHL playoffs.

In a recent interview with the Boston Globe, the top Boston Bruins prospect expressed confidence that after his success with the Giants in the WHL, if he could parlay that into a solid showing at the 2022 World Juniors.

“I do think I can make the team [Boston Bruins]” Lysell told the Globe. “But, you know, it’s a tough challenge and all that stuff … but I definitely believe in that. Otherwise, I wouldn’t play, you know? It’s a good team. We’ll see what happens. I’ll know more when I go [to Boston] after this tournament.

I want to make the team, for sure but, I mean, that’s not my decision, I guess. Everything will get decided when that time comes, starting in a couple of days here. I’m just excited for this season and last year was good for me. This year, I’ve adjusted to North America and all that stuff, and I’m just excited for it.”

Riley Duran had ten goals and nine assists in 38 games from the Providence College Friars last season.

Locmelis had 18 goals and 16 assists in 44 games for Lulea HF J20 in Sweden.