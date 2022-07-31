Bruins Daily: Dubois, Subban, Kadri, NHL Rumors

August is upon us and the NHL trade and free agent rumor wire is still churning!

That, Boston Bruins news and more in the latest Bruins Daily:

For some crazy reason, some of my colleagues and Bruins fans continue to link Nazem Kadri to the Boston Bruins. Please explain to me how, even if they don’t sign Patrice Bergeron and/or David Krejci that would happen. What’s that? Crickets? Yeah, thought so. Stop the nonsense!

NYI: More and more, it appears that unrestricted free agent Nazem Kadri will be headed to Long Island to become a New York Islander soon.

PGH: What players will be x-factors for the Pittsburgh Penguins this coming season?

PHI: After signing big winger Owen Tippett to a two-year contract, the Philadelphia Flyers roster is starting to take shape but don’t be surprised if they free up some cap space on the NHL trade market still.

FLA: While they may also shed salary on the NHL trade market still, here’s an early look at the Florida Panthers.

DET: Could Steve Yzerman pull another sneak attack and land Nazem Kadri for the Detroit Red Wings?

COL: If Nazem Kadri doesn’t return to the Colorado Avalanche – and it seems very likely that he won’t – what about Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews taking his place?

SJS: A memorial was held for former San Jose Sharks scout and player Bryan Marchment who passed away earlier this month at the NHL Draft in Montreal.

CAL: According to his agent Allan Walsh, Jonathan Huberdeau was serious when he said he would be open to signing a long-term extension to stay with the Calgary Flames after this season.

VAN: Unfortunately, the Hockey Canada sexual assault scandals are casting a dark shadow over the continuation of the 2022 World Juniors.

