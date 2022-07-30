Connect with us

Bruins Daily: Former, Present Bruins Reunite; NHL Trade Rumors

Published

8 hours ago

on

NHL Trade

As July winds down, there’s plenty of NHL trade and free agent rumors still percolating.

That, Boston Bruins news, NHL trade and free agent rumors and more in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Can someone please explain to me why the Boston Bruins are being linked to unrestricted free agent center Nazem Kadri?

Boston Bruins past and present have reunited on a spectacular European vacation this past week.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Brian Wiseman’s tenure as a not New York Islanders assistant coach died hard and fast . John MacLean is now taking that job.

PGH: Much like the Canadiens, the Pittsburgh Penguins are likely about to unload some cap space on the NHL trade market.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed Owen Tippett to a two-year deal that has an annual $1.5 million cap hit.

FLA: With Mackenzie Weegar traded to the Calgary Flames last week, who will fill his role for the Florida Panthers?

DET: The Buffalo Sabres apparently tried to make a deal on the NHL Trade market with the Detroit Red Wings so they could draft Marco Kasper.

COL: Just how good was 2022 Conn Smythe winner Cale Makar during the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

VGK: What does the Vegas Golden Knights prospect pool look like these days?

SJS: The San Jose Sharks will retire No. 12 for Patrick Marleau this coming season.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: The Montreal Canadiens are in a cap crunch and before the 2022-23 regular season begins, they will likely use the NHL trade market to alleviate that. Will it be Christian Dvorak? Mike Hoffman?

CAL: A week after they made a blockbuster trade on the NHL trade market, what do the Calgary Flames look like?

NHL

The Anaheim Ducks signed defenseman John Klingberg to a one-year, $7 million contract on Friday.
With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

Rick W Murray

It’s as quiet as a church mouse in Sweeney’s Td Garden office. You could record a folk album in there. The reason why it’s so quiet is simple Sweeney is never there.

