Bruins Daily: Bruins; Pastrnak; Kadri; NHL Rumors

Should Boston Bruins fans be nervous about 'Pasta' on the NHL trade market

Boston Bruins

The fear amongst Boston Bruins fans of Bruins star winger David Pastrnak getting dealt on the NHL trade market instead of being extended seems to be real. The hate thrown at me on Wednesday is solid proof of that!

congrats to former Boston Bruins defenseman Mark Stuart on becoming an assistant coach with the Edmonton Oilers.

National Hockey Now

NYI: I guess I’m old because I can’t understand why the New York Islanders want to use the emblem that represents arguably the worst period fo the storied franchise’s history. On top of that, Long John Silver fish sticks sucked!

PGH: After 18 goals and 33 points in 76 games last season, Danton Heinen took less money to return to the Pittsburgh Penguins on a one-year, $1M contract.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers signed center/winger Tanner Laczynski to a two-year, two-way/one-way deal that has an annual cap hit of $762,500.

WSH: Nazem Kadri remains unsigned and the Washington Capitals won’t be the team to change that.

FLA: Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now and Steve MacFarlane of Calgary Hockey Now did a great job of breaking down the blockbuster NHL Trade that landed Matthew Tkachuk for the Florida Panthers.

COL: The longer Nazem Kadri remains unsigned, the more the hockey world thinks New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello is up to something on the NHL free agent and NHL trade market.

VGK: Did the Vegas Golden Knights lose more than Max Pacioretty in that salary cap dump trade with the Carolina Hurricanes?

SJS: New San Jose Sharks general manager, and to be honest, a friend of mine, is off to a pretty good start in his new job but his toughest decision coming will be whether to lock up Timo Meir long-term or put him on the NHL trade market.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: I’m going to be honest here, while part of me read the great interview Marc Antoine of the The Athletic had with former Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme and felt empathy, another part of me understands, right or wrong, he was collateral damage for the greater good of the Canadiens organization eventually returning to Stanley Cup contention

VAN: Let the J.T. Miller NHL trade rumours resume! Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations just lit the spark.

CAL: Did the Calgary Flames steal a blue chip prospect in the Matthew Tkachuk trade?

NHL

Based on what Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said this week, let the NHL trade sweepstakes for ‘Captain Serious’ get serious.