Bruins Daily: Pastrnak; Puljujärvi, NHL Trade Rumors

Published

4 hours ago

on

NHL Trade

Could the Boston Bruins really end up trading star winger David Pastrnak? Will they sign Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci? How?

That, Boston Bruins news, NHL trade and free agent rumors and more in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Could Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak be on the NHL trade market if the Bruins can’t sign him to a long-term extension before the 2022-23 season begins?

National Hockey Now

NYI: My MHN partner-in-scribe Marco D’Amico will have more on this later today but former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexander Romanov donned the blue and orange of the New York Islanders for the first time this weekend.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins will still need to shed some cp space on the NHL trade market, but could veteran forward Brian Boyle wind up in Pittsburgh for another season?

PHI: Could Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher get busy on the NHL trade market after losing another key player in rookie Bobby Brink for five months following hip surgery?

WSH: New Washington Capitals assistant coach Scott Allen will run the penalty kill for the Capitals this season.

FLA: Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito knew that Matthew Tkachuk was available on the NHL trade market but once he realized that the Panthers were a team that Tkachuk would sign long-term with, he pounced, even if that meant trading his best offensive player from last season in Jonathan Huberdeau.

DET: Sad story out of Ottawa Tuesday as former Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators and Anaheim Ducks forward Bobby Ryan was arrested for public intoxication at Nashville International airport. Ryan, who is a recovering alcoholic, won the 2020 Masterton Trophy after going to rehab, getting dry and coming back to have a solid season for the Red Wings. Here’s hoping he can get back on the wagon again and to the immature trolls on social media trashing on him, grow up!

COL: Colorado Avalanche defenceman Josh Manson leans on his faith in God to excel in the NHL and in life.

VGK: Thanks to two salary cap dumps on the wing this summer, the Vegas Golden Knights are searching the NHL trade and free agent markets for two potential and cheap top six wingers.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks formally introduced David Quinn as their new head coach on Tuesday.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: The Montreal Canadiens had already inquired on what it would cost to acquire Edmonton Oilers winger Jesse Puljujärvi on the NHL trade market in June; will they circle back now that the fourth overall pick at the 2016 NHL Draft is locked up on a one-year, $3 million contract?

VAN: Former Vancouver Canucks winger Jake Virtanen was cleared of rape charges.

CAL: New Calgary Flames winger Jonathan Huberdeau will not ask Mikael Backlund for No. 11 in Calgary.

NHL

The Los Angeles Kings will retire Dustin Brown‘s number this season and then erect a statue of of him.
With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

