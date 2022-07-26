Connect with us

Bruins Daily

Bruins Daily: Dubois; Huberdeau; NHL Trade, Free Agent Rumors

Published

2 hours ago

on

NHL Trade

So far, all is quiet on the Boston Bruins front this week but there’s plenty of NHL trade and free agent rumors percolating still.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Could the New York Islanders become NHL trade suitors for Edmonton Oilers winger Jesse Puljujarvi?

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins stacked the right side of their blue line on the NHL Trade market and in NHL free agency but what about the left side?

WSH: The Washington Capitals completely revamped their goaltending via NHL free agency and the NHL Trade market; will it pay off?

FLA: Since taking over as Florida Panthers general manager, Bill Zito has completely revamped his roster.

DET: After losing newly signed defenseman Mark Pysk for four to six months with a torn Achilles tendon, the Detroit Red Wings signed defenseman Robert Hagg.

COL: Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon is ‘still digesting’ the fact that he and his teammates won the 2022 Stanley Cup.

VGK: How will the Vegas Golden Knights deal with their salary cap space going forward?

SJS: Will new San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn micromanage the Sharks as he reportedly did the New York Rangers?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: As I wrote for Montreal Hockey Now, if you truly believe all that Pierre-Luc Dubois said on Monday and that the NHL Trade rumors linking him to the Montreal Canadiens are simply media-manufactured click bait, then I have ocean front property in Manitoba to sell you. Maybe you can watch Dubois play for the Canadiens from there in the near future!

VAN: The women of Hockey Canada are reacting to the alleged sexual assault crimes from some of the men.

CAL: Regardless of his true interest in signing an extension with the Calgary Flames, a motivated Jonathan Huberdeau can only help the Flames this season.

NHL

My Boston Hockey Now partner-in-scribe, Joe Haggerty chimed in on the Matthew Tkachuk trade and its effect on the NHL trade market.
Related Topics:

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Copyright ©2020 National Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now.