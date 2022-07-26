Bruins Daily: Dubois; Huberdeau; NHL Trade, Free Agent Rumors

So far, all is quiet on the Boston Bruins front this week but there’s plenty of NHL trade and free agent rumors percolating still.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Could the New York Islanders become NHL trade suitors for Edmonton Oilers winger Jesse Puljujarvi?

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins stacked the right side of their blue line on the NHL Trade market and in NHL free agency but what about the left side?

WSH: The Washington Capitals completely revamped their goaltending via NHL free agency and the NHL Trade market; will it pay off?

FLA: Since taking over as Florida Panthers general manager, Bill Zito has completely revamped his roster.

DET: After losing newly signed defenseman Mark Pysk for four to six months with a torn Achilles tendon, the Detroit Red Wings signed defenseman Robert Hagg.

COL: Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon is ‘still digesting’ the fact that he and his teammates won the 2022 Stanley Cup.

VGK: How will the Vegas Golden Knights deal with their salary cap space going forward?

SJS: Will new San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn micromanage the Sharks as he reportedly did the New York Rangers?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: As I wrote for Montreal Hockey Now, if you truly believe all that Pierre-Luc Dubois said on Monday and that the NHL Trade rumors linking him to the Montreal Canadiens are simply media-manufactured click bait, then I have ocean front property in Manitoba to sell you. Maybe you can watch Dubois play for the Canadiens from there in the near future!

VAN: The women of Hockey Canada are reacting to the alleged sexual assault crimes from some of the men.

CAL: Regardless of his true interest in signing an extension with the Calgary Flames, a motivated Jonathan Huberdeau can only help the Flames this season.

