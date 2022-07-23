Bruins Wrap: Tkachuk Trade Fallout; Bruins Lock Up Studnicka

The Matthew Tkachuk NHL trade sweepstakes ended fast as the Calgary Flames sent the disgruntled winger to the Florida Panthers in a stunning late night trade Friday.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins locked up center/wing Jack Studnicka to a two-year contract Saturday.

Classy move by the Jacobs family awarding Jeff Gorton and Nick Bobrov 2011 Stanley Cup rings.

National Hockey Now

FLA: The Florida Panthers said they needed some impact changes to their lineup and boy of boy, did they make on on the NHL trade market late Friday night. The Panthers won the Matthew Tkachuk sweepstakes acquiring the rugged and high-scoring winger from the Calgary Flames in exchange for winger Jonathan Huberdeau, defenceman Mackenzie Weegar, 2019 third-round pick Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected 2025 first-round pick to get the deal done. Panthers general manager Bill Zito then locked up Tkachuk on an eight-year contract that carries a $9.5 million cap hit.

The read here is that for now, both teams win out on this trade but, given that Huberdeau and Weegar are both unrestricted free agents after this coming season, could Flames GM Brad Treliving be in a Johnny Gaudreau situation at the 2023 NHL trade deadline?

NYI: New York Islanders defenceman Robin Salo seems destined to slot in on the team’s third defence pairing.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins paid too much for Kasperi Kapanen and as a result are over the cap. Now Ron Hextall will have to make another cap-cutting move on the NHL trade market.

PHI: Once again, the Philadelphia Flyers missed out on a perfect fit on the wing with Matthew Tkachuk going to the Florida Panthers.

WSH: New Washington Capitals centre Dylan Strome is looking good in Caps gear as he trains for next season.

DET: Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic has been flying high with the Blue Angels this summer and is hoping to do the same with the Red Wings after a disappointing first season in Motown.

COL: Good luck to one of the good guys in the biz, Kevin McDonald in his new job. After 21 years in the St. Louis Blues organization, most recently as an assistant GM, McDonald will take on the same role for the Colorado Avalanche.

SJS: After acquiring forward Steven Lorentz in the Brent Burns trade on the NHL trade market on July 13, the San Jose Sharks signed him to a two-year contract with a $1.05M AAV Friday.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: The Pierre-Luc Dubois to Montreal Canadiens NHL trade rumours picked up again on Friday as the Winnipeg Jets centre accepted the Jets’ $6 million qualifying offer.

VAN: The Hockey Canada sex scandal Pandora’s Box just keeps getting worse and worse as another scandal arose on Friday.

CAL: Here’s the Calgary Hockey Now newser on the Matthew Tkachuk trade. Did the Calgary Flames truly pull off the heist most believe they did?

NHL

Former Vancouver Canucks winger Jake Virtanen continues to maintain his stance that he did not sexually assault anyone.